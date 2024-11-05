America reaches Election Day and a stark choice between Trump and Harris

In the 2020 presidential race it took four days to declare a winner. Regardless, Trump has baselessly claimed that if he lost, it would be due to fraud. Harris' campaign was preparing for him to try to declare victory before a winner is known on Tuesday night or to try to contest the result if she wins. Four years ago, Trump launched an effort to overturn the voters' will that ended in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.