What we know about state workers’ return to office next week

Thousands of state employees will return to the office on Monday, some possibly for the first time since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Others gave up their home offices years ago and may barely notice the change, apart from fuller parking lots and cubicles.
Gov. Tim Walz has said the new policy, which says employees can work remotely only up to 50% of the time, strikes a balance between the flexibility of telework and the collaborative benefits of office work.
But the plan is also hugely controversial among the state’s workforce and the unions that represent them. It’s somewhat opaque, too, as many of the details will be hammered out by individual agencies and several declined interview requests.
We covered the basics of the policy when it was announced back in March. Here’s what we’ve learned since then.
How many workers will be affected?
Lots of ‘em. Not including college and university employees, about 40,000 people work for the state government. Of those, about 60% never stopped going to work during the pandemic because of the nature of their jobs, said Patrick Hogan, spokesman for Minnesota Management and Budget. That leaves about 16,000 employees who have teleworked over the past five years, though their in-office work varies greatly by agency and employee, he said.
“We don’t have statistics regarding how many already were working at their primary workspace at least 50 percent of the time,” Hogan said.
The policy also says agencies can allow workers who live more than 50 miles from their primary workplaces to telecommute more often — even up to 100% of the time. But at least one agency, the Department of Natural Resources, is capping telecommuting in such cases to 70%.
“We gave a lot of really careful thought to … how the policy intersected with our operations and business needs,” said DNR Deputy Commissioner Barb Naramore.