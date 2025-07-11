Minneapolis recommends two nonprofits to run shuttered Cowles Center

Two nonprofit arts organizations — Arts’ Nest and Zenon Dance School — have been selected by the city of Minneapolis to operate the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts, which has been closed since spring 2024 because of financial woes.
If approved by the City Council, the two organizations will team up to activate the venue through performances and educational and community programming.
“I’m excited and a little terrified,” said Jenna Papke, executive director of Arts’ Nest, which has operated a much smaller venue — Phoenix Theater — at 26th Street & Hennepin Avenue since 2014.
Arts’ Nest currently only has two full-time administrative staff besides its artistic and technical part-time staff and freelance workers. Papke said when she read the city’s proposal request for a new operator, she felt the requirements aligned with the work that Arts’ Nest already does.
“I’m reading through what the city wanted and I’m like, well, we’re not a perfect candidate, but let’s just go do the tour.” So she scouted the space and spoke with Ben Johnson, director of the city’s department of arts and cultural affairs, who suggested partnering with other groups.
Papke immediately thought of Zenon, which has been based at Hennepin Center for the Arts that is next door.
Soon Papke and Danielle Robinson-Prater, director of Zenon, began hatching a plan.
Arts’ Nest also is working with Robin Gillette, of Arts Progress, a consulting firm, to come up with ways to raise funds, find sponsorships and scale up the organization.