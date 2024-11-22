Businesses helped make Minnesota’s arts scene. Can they unmake it?

“It is a crisis,” said Margaret Wurtele, whose name adorns a stage at the Guthrie. In the 1980s, Wurtele, whose parents were instrumental in the Guthrie’s creation, was the managing director of the Dayton Hudson Foundation, Target’s predecessor. Then, 40% of that foundation’s funding was dedicated to the arts, she said. (Another 40% went to social action and 20% to projects that popped up.) Then, corporate CEOs understood that people would move to chilly Minnesota if it boasted thriving arts organizations, Wurtele said.