St. Paul man charged in killing of mother of 2-year-old child in Frogtown home

The man was arrested early Saturday morning in Minneapolis, and on Monday was charged with stabbing and killing the mother of his child.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 6:02PM
Police investigate a homicide in St. Paul's North Frogtown neighborhood on May 2, 2025.

A St. Paul man was charged Monday with fatally stabbing the mother of his 2-year-old daughter inside his home late last week.

Joseph Davis, 34, was arrested early Saturday morning and made his first court appearance Monday in Ramsey County District Court. He faces one count of second-degree murder.

St. Paul officers responded just after 5 a.m. Friday morning to 330 Edmund Av. in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood to perform a welfare check. They had received a call that Davis had told a family member he killed his child’s mother and left the toddler at home, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers checked the home and did not see signs of a struggle.

Police found the toddler on a couch in the living room, and the woman’s body in an upstairs bedroom covered by a blanket, charges say. She had visible stab wounds and did not have a pulse. The woman was pronounced dead by medics at 7 a.m. She has not yet been publicly identified.

An autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed it was a homicide and found she had wounds to her head, neck left arm, chest and back.

Officers spoke with another woman who had two children with Davis. She said Davis left her a message saying he wanted to see his two other kids before turning himself him for the killing, according to the charges.

There was no attorney information available for Davis online as of early afternoon Monday.

The charges say friends of the deceased woman arrived at the house on Edmund Avenue, and one told police that Davis had been messaging the victim the night before the homicide, accusing her of cheating on him.

The woman messaged the friend about 11 p.m. to let her know she made it home OK, charges say. Another friend showed officers texts from the victim from September 2024, which said if she or her daughter ended up dead or missing that Davis would be responsible.

The officers found the woman’s phone abandoned near Carty Park, about a mile and a half from the home where she was killed.

Officers tracked Davis to an apartment at 2824 31st Av. S in Minneapolis, where a Minneapolis SWAT team arrested Davis. He refused to voluntarily exit the apartment before he was arrested, charges say.

Davis allegedly admitted to investigators that he stabbed the woman with a knife. He told police that the woman had been cheating on him for years, and said that cheating was the reason he killed her, according to charges.

Davis had multiple convictions for domestic violence going back to 2023 that targeted the same woman.

The Friday killing was St. Paul’s third homicide so far of 2025, compared to eight at this point in 2024. None of this year’s St. Paul homicides have been shooting deaths. It came during a week in which Minneapolis police investigated the shooting deaths of six people in recent days.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

