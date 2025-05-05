St. Paul man charged in killing of mother of 2-year-old child in Frogtown home

A St. Paul man was charged Monday with fatally stabbing the mother of his 2-year-old daughter inside his home late last week.
Joseph Davis, 34, was arrested early Saturday morning and made his first court appearance Monday in Ramsey County District Court. He faces one count of second-degree murder.
St. Paul officers responded just after 5 a.m. Friday morning to 330 Edmund Av. in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood to perform a welfare check. They had received a call that Davis had told a family member he killed his child’s mother and left the toddler at home, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers checked the home and did not see signs of a struggle.
Police found the toddler on a couch in the living room, and the woman’s body in an upstairs bedroom covered by a blanket, charges say. She had visible stab wounds and did not have a pulse. The woman was pronounced dead by medics at 7 a.m. She has not yet been publicly identified.
An autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed it was a homicide and found she had wounds to her head, neck left arm, chest and back.
Officers spoke with another woman who had two children with Davis. She said Davis left her a message saying he wanted to see his two other kids before turning himself him for the killing, according to the charges.
There was no attorney information available for Davis online as of early afternoon Monday.