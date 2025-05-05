Stage & Arts

Review: Six Point’s ‘God’ is withering, comforting, takes on gun rights and tells jokes

As the titular character, Sally Wingert is by turns gentle and caustic in a show that shows God is the ultimate entertainer.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 6:00PM
From left, Sally Wingert, Kevin Brown, Jr., and Andrew Newman in "An Act of God." (Sarah Whiting)

Hold onto your scriptures.

God would like a word with you, America. And she’s landed in St. Paul in the body of a great Minnesota actor to give it to you straight, no chaser.

Taking over the commanding voice and razor wit of Sally Wingert, the Divine One is showing jazz and standup comedy proclivities at Six Points Theater. In “An Act of God,” she shows that she’s prone to riffing and calling attention to her own thigh-slapping jokes. She also seems to go off script from time to time.

Part corporate-style liturgy with a direct, sermon-like address and part festive game show with buzzers and bells, “Act” is a 90-minute one-act staged lightheartedly by Craig Johnson on a set by Michael Hoover that suggests St. Paul is the new Mount Sinai.

Having grown frustrated by the fact that her testaments and divine inspiration have been mostly reduced to the Ten Commandments, God explains that she wishes she didn’t have to be like Don McLean, who is weary of singing his hit “American Pie.” And so, as she paces or sits beneath two large commandment tablets where the text is digitally inscribed instead of chiseled in or hammered out, God has come to deliver 10 new commandments.

Dressed in milk white by A. Emily Heaney, God is attended by similarly white-clad and winged archangels Michael (Kevin Brown Jr.) and Gabriel (Andrew Newman). Michael has a mic and seems to field questions from the audience. Gabriel taps buzzers to ring bells and read passages on cue.

The new commandments include ones around sex (“do not tell whom to fornicate”) and thinking of God as a personal assistant or servant (“Do not tell me what to do”).

As for some of the contradictions and questions around evolution and science, God explains that there’s a good amount of fakery that she had to engineer to backdate dinosaur bones and the like. But rest assured, she created the world in a short week and was misheard when she sent the flood.

“Faith is the sausage that’s best not seen made,” God tells us.

Playwright David Javerbaum cut his teeth on “The Daily Show,” and the humor in “Act” is similarly withering. The show does not shy away from any of the issues of the day. In fact, it takes on abortion, same-sex unions and gun rights. Scratching her head, God wants to know the biblical verses supporting firearms, asking if it is Colt .45 or AK-47.

By turns gentle and scolding, witty and sardonic, Wingert inhabits the role with poise and precision. Her God is temperamental, comforting one moment and striking lightning the next.

She’s a big-screen God, a Big Mama who wants to hold her wayward children to her comforting bosom or smack them into tomorrow. Her God also is moody, groovy and with it, is fighting against being a personal attendant that we summon to help win games or awards.

For all the new commandments, her God is quite entertaining. The actor delivers lines around celebrity, with God saying that the stars, those with flesh, are also her chosen ones. God, Wingert suggests, is the ultimate show woman, and in “Act,” God’s got jokes.

‘An Act of God’

When: 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 7 p.m. Sun., 1 p.m. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu. Ends May 18.

Where: Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul.

Tickets: $28-$40. 651-647-4315, sixpointstheater.org.

