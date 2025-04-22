Culture

Review: Artistry’s ‘Waitress’ serves up more than scintillating sweet pies

Erin Capello shines in a show where some nerdy man is comically trying to find love.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 8:00PM
Erin Capello inhabits all the emotions in a complete turn as the title character. (Adan Varela)

Is this dork really trying to steal the show?

“Waitress,” as the name of Sara Bareilles’ musical implies, is not about some nerdy asthmatic tax auditor who loves his mother, has all his hair and moonlights as an amateur magician and Revolutionary War re-enactor.

But that doesn’t stop internet dater Ogie (Armando Harlow Ronconi), who has become smitten with fellow history buff Dawn (Julia Diaz) after a five-minute meeting, from trying to make everything all about him.

As played with antic ebullience by Ronconi, Ogie is a bleeping, leaping fool for love. He pops up earnestly to share sweetness and lets it all go on his romantic insta-poem to Dawn: “I Love You Like a Table.” It’s hilarious, and a nice try.

For the spotlight in “Waitress” properly belongs on Jenna, an unhappily married diner worker who sublimates her emotions by making and naming pies. And Erin Capello kills it as the title character in director Amanda White’s witty and affecting production that runs through May 11 at Artistry in Bloomington.

Bring a tissue.

Capello finds all the notes for Jenna, from her escapist creativity (“What Baking Can Do”) to her rising feelings for her new doctor (“Bad Idea”). She shows fear as her boorish manchild husband Earl (Eric Morris) manhandles her and courage as she musters the will to confront her abuser.

Jenna has a welter of emotions over an unexpected pregnancy, and Capello inhabits them fully and with moving grace. Hers is a beautiful and complete performance for an everywoman yearning with her co-workers not just for “A Soft Place to Land,” but to break out of a life that’s just enough.

Working seamlessly with choreographer Gabrielle Dominique, whose dances have style and flourish, White keeps “Waitress” flowing at a brisk clip.

The action unfolds on Sarah Bahr’s efficient and transporting set that also hosts Bradley Beahen’s crisp orchestra.

White has drawn able performances from her cast, including Diaz, Morris and JoeNathan Thomas as exacting but ultimately magnanimous diner proprietor Joe.

Artistry often is a place for showcasing new talent. Adair Gilliam, who plays Becky, and Chris Paulson as Dr. Pomatter also stand out.

They show that they belong in an ensemble that clearly has the recipe to make this “Waitress” a theatrical treat.

‘Waitress’

When: 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends May 11.

Where: Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.

Tickets: $34-$64. 952-563-8575 or artistrymn.org.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

