Review: Guthrie’s ‘Nacirema Society’ is a stitch worthy of Shakespeare and its Black high society

Curtis-Newton’s production is nuanced and deeply informed. If anything, she may take too much care to be reverential. Both the studied cadence and medium volume occasionally suggests that we should lean in for a drama rather than sit back and laugh at the comedy (there are guffaws aplenty, even if the players could project a little more loudly on the difficult-to-master Wurtele Thrust Stage). And Curtis-Newton has a curious blocking with not one but two characters alternately sitting at a table and giving the audience their backs.