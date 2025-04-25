Review: Guthrie’s ‘Nacirema Society’ is a stitch worthy of Shakespeare and its Black high society

The information is enough to cause two sherry-sipping grand dames to faint hilariously in turn.
As best friends Grace Dubose Dunbar (Greta Oglesby) and Catherine Adams Green (Regina Marie Williams) put the final touches on a cotillion that will see Grace’s granddaughter, Gracie (Nubia Monks), come out on the arms of Catherine’s grandson, Bobby (Darrick Mosley), an unexpected visitor arrives to threaten their plans.
Alpha Campbell Jackson (Aimee K. Bryant), the daughter of the maid who worked for the Dunbars for 40 years, scurries in urgently with something she wants to share in the worst way. The development comes at the worst possible time — on the eve of the ball in 1964 Montgomery, Alab., where the crème-de-la-crème of the Black society will be present and at a time when New York Times correspondent Janet Logan (Joy Dolo) has arrived to cover the ball.
How will Grace and Catherine, who also are scheming to get their grandchildren to marry each other, ever get out of this brewing scandal? And will the youngsters, including Alpha’s daughter, Lillie (Essence Renae), hew to tradition or chart their own paths?
The plot might resemble a William Shakespearean romantic comedy with “Midsummer”-esque young lovers and Oscar Wildean linguistic flourishes. But it’s from “The Nacirema Society,” Pearl Cleage’s carbonated comedy that opened Thursday at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.
Gorgeously designed by costumer Trevor Bowen and scenic designer Takeshi Kata, the production boasts astute direction by Valerie Curtis-Newton and confident performances by her first-rate company. “Nacirema,” which is “American” spelled backward, percolates with verve and humor.
The show peels the curtain back on a part of society that’s rarely examined in art and culture. Pockets of educated and wealthy Black people have persisted in America from its earliest days, even as they have been looked on from within and without with a mixture of admiration, curiosity and occasional disdain.
Grace and Catherine embody some of the reasons for the mixed reception. Now sharing a chauffeur after the passing of their respective husbands, the two doyennes eyed the Montgomery Bus Boycott 10 years earlier from their own cosseted distance. As Grace deadpans to her friend, she’s been boycotting public transportation all her life.