States sue Trump administration for blocking the development of wind energy

A coalition of state attorneys general filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump’s attempt to stop the development of wind energy.
Attorneys general from 17 states and Washington, D.C., are challenging an e xecutive order Trump signed during his first day in office, pausing approvals, permits and loans for all wind energy projects both onshore and offshore. They say Trump doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally shut down the permitting process, and he’s jeopardizing development of a power source critical to the states’ economic vitality, energy mix, public health and climate goals.
They’re asking a federal judge to declare the order unlawful and stop federal agencies from implementing it.
‘‘This arbitrary and unnecessary directive threatens the loss of thousands of good-paying jobs and billions in investments, and it is delaying our transition away from the fossil fuels that harm our health and our planet," New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the coalition, said in a statement.
Trump vowed during the campaign to end the offshore wind industry if he returned to the White House. His order said there were ‘‘alleged legal deficiencies underlying the federal government’s leasing and permitting’’ of wind projects, and it directed the Interior secretary to review wind leasing and permitting practices for federal waters and lands.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Massachusetts.
The Biden administration saw offshore wind as a climate change solution, setting national goals, holding lease sales and approving nearly a dozen commercial-scale projects. Trump is reversing those energy policies. He’s boosting fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal, which cause climate change, arguing it’s necessary for the U.S. to have the lowest-cost energy and electricity in the world.
The Trump administration took a more aggressive step against wind in April when it ordered the Norwegian company Equinor to halt construction on Empire Wind, a fully permitted project located southeast of Long Island, New York, that is about 30% complete. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said it appeared the Biden administration rushed the approval.