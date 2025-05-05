States sue Trump administration for blocking the development of wind energy

Attorneys general from 17 states and Washington, D.C., are challenging an e xecutive order Trump signed during his first day in office, pausing approvals, permits and loans for all wind energy projects both onshore and offshore. They say Trump doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally shut down the permitting process, and he’s jeopardizing development of a power source critical to the states’ economic vitality, energy mix, public health and climate goals.