News & Politics

DOJ asks to look at Minnesota’s voter registration rolls, other election data

An election expert says the federal government doesn’t have the legal right to some of the data it’s requesting.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 8:16PM
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at Highland Park Community Center in St. Paul. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked Minnesota election officials to provide the state’s voter registration list and other election data to show proof of compliance with federal election law.

The letter, sent on June 25 to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, asks for a response within 30 days. The DOJ also recently sent a similar letter to Pennsylvania, and made other data requests of elections officials in Arizona, Colorado and Wisconsin.

A spokeswoman for Simon’s office declined to comment beyond saying it has not yet responded to the DOJ’s request. The letter does not explicitly say why the federal government requested the data. The DOJ declined to comment.

In the letter, the DOJ asked state officials for information on more than a dozen different points, including how deceased voters and people who’ve left Minnesota are removed from rolls and how its voting systems are made secure.

The letter is part of a shift for the agency’s election division away from its long-held role of protecting access to voting. Instead, officials are addressing concerns that have been raised by conservative activists for years following false claims surrounding elections.

In March, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping executive order overhauling election operations in the country. Critics have said the order could disenfranchise millions of voters. Two judges have since blocked most of that order.

The voting systems in Minnesota and in other states “have never been more secure and accurate than they are today,” said David Becker, who served as a lawyer in the DOJ’s elections division under the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, and now runs the non-partisan Center for Election Innovation & Research.

Minnesota election officials use best practices like paper ballots, after-election audits and a secure statewide voter registration database, Becker said.

“Voters should feel very good about the integrity of Minnesota elections despite any claims by any losing candidate or anyone else,” he said.

Becker also said the DOJ does not have the legal right to access some of the data it wants. No federal law requires states to provide the federal government with its voter registration lists, Becker said.

Minnesota is also exempt from some parts of federal voting laws, Becker said, because it already had same-day registration when Congress passed the “motor voter” law in 1993.

“It’s really unusual and frankly, concerning, that the Department of Justice, who’s charged with enforcing these federal laws, wouldn’t know that,” Becker said.

A conservative legal group is currently suing Minnesota to end that exemption. One of the DOJ officials, Maureen Riordan, who signed the letter to Simon, until recently worked for that legal group, the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

