Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications

The Iranian attack otherwise did little damage — likely due to the fact that the U.S. evacuated its aircraft from the base home to the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command ahead of the attack. Trump also has said Iran signaled when and how it would retaliate, allowing American and Qatari air defense to be ready for the attack, which briefly disrupted air travel in the Middle East but otherwise didn't tip over into the regional war long feared by analysts.