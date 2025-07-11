News & Politics

Travel headaches ahead as portions of 3 metro freeways close for the weekend

Drivers on I-494, I-35E and I-694 will be face long detours. Part of the Green Line will shut down, too.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 11:06AM
The westbound lanes of I-694 from I-35W to Shingle Creek Parkway will be closed July 11-13, 2025. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

More motoring misery is in store for Twin Cities drivers as portions of three freeways will be closed this weekend.

That is on top of other construction projects that have drivers squeezed into fewer lanes, resulting in traffic jams.

Metro Transit Green Line riders will face inconvenience, too, as a 10-day shutdown of the eastern end of the line in St. Paul will begin Friday night. Buses will run in place of trains.

Six miles of westbound I-694 from New Brighton to Brooklyn Center will be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between I-35W and Shingle Creek Parkway, which is near Hwy. 100. That will send drivers on a detour along northbound I-35W, to westbound Hwy. 610 to southbound Hwy. 169.

In what is being dubbed a “mega maintenance” project, crews will inspect and repair bridge decks, repair and restripe pavement, clean storm drains, remove vegetation and graffiti on walls and bridges, and replace and repair lighting.

Getting from Minneapolis to St. Paul on I-94, already difficult due to a summer-long bridge repair project at the Mississippi River crossing, will be harder and likely longer. The eastbound lanes will be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday from Hwy. 280 to I-35E.

Drivers will be directed to use northbound Hwy. 280 to eastbound Hwy. 36 to southbound I-35E.

Also in St. Paul, northbound I-35E will be shut down from Hwy. 5 to I-94 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Friday.

The two closures in St. Paul come as MnDOT repairs and paints nine bridges over I-94 and I-35E this summer.

On the rails, Metro Transit will start maintenance on the Green Line at 10 p.m. Friday, continuing until 4 a.m. July 21. Crews will replace worn out track and take care of other jobs between the Raymond Avenue Station and Union Depot.

(Metro Transit)

Buses will fill in along the line, but trips are likely to take longer. The agency suggests riders traveling between downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul take Route 94 or use the new Metro B Line, a rapid bus line running along Selby Avenue and Lake Street, then jump on the Blue Line.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Curious Minnesota

Why are there fewer muskrats in Minnesota?

A muskrat dining on vegetation on the shore of Bde Maka Ska scratches an itch Tuesday in Minneapolis ] DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Minneapolis, MN.

Furry critters’ population is “not what they used to be,” according to the DNR.

News & Politics

Travel headaches ahead as portions of 3 metro freeways close for the weekend

card image

St. Paul

St. Paul youth find their voices with summer songwriting group

card image