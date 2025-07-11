Travel headaches ahead as portions of 3 metro freeways close for the weekend

More motoring misery is in store for Twin Cities drivers as portions of three freeways will be closed this weekend.
That is on top of other construction projects that have drivers squeezed into fewer lanes, resulting in traffic jams.
Metro Transit Green Line riders will face inconvenience, too, as a 10-day shutdown of the eastern end of the line in St. Paul will begin Friday night. Buses will run in place of trains.
Six miles of westbound I-694 from New Brighton to Brooklyn Center will be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between I-35W and Shingle Creek Parkway, which is near Hwy. 100. That will send drivers on a detour along northbound I-35W, to westbound Hwy. 610 to southbound Hwy. 169.
In what is being dubbed a “mega maintenance” project, crews will inspect and repair bridge decks, repair and restripe pavement, clean storm drains, remove vegetation and graffiti on walls and bridges, and replace and repair lighting.
Getting from Minneapolis to St. Paul on I-94, already difficult due to a summer-long bridge repair project at the Mississippi River crossing, will be harder and likely longer. The eastbound lanes will be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday from Hwy. 280 to I-35E.
Drivers will be directed to use northbound Hwy. 280 to eastbound Hwy. 36 to southbound I-35E.
Also in St. Paul, northbound I-35E will be shut down from Hwy. 5 to I-94 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Friday.