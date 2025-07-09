News & Politics

Six miles of westbound I-694 in north metro will close this weekend for ‘mega maintenance’ project

The freeway will be closed between I-35W and Shingle Creek Parkway Friday night to Monday morning.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 9, 2025 at 12:43PM
The westbound lanes of I-694 from I-35W to Shingle Creek Parkway will be closed July 11-13, 2025. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Drivers in the north metro have largely escaped weekend freeway closures this season. But not this time.

MnDOT will close more than 6 miles of westbound Interstate 694 this weekend in what is being called a “mega maintenance” project.

“We are mobilizing every maintenance crew we can get across Metro District to address every pavement, drainage, signing/striping, and bridge maintenance issues we can,” said spokesman Kent Barnard.

From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-694 will be shut down from I-35W to Shingle Creek Parkway, which is just west of Hwy. 100. All eastbound lanes will remain open.

Motorists will be directed to use northbound I-35W to westbound Hwy. 10 and 610 to southbound Hwy. 169 during the closure.

Over the course of about 30 hours, “a large number of workers” will inspect and repair bridge decks, repair and restripe pavement, clean storm drains, remove vegetation and graffiti on walls and bridges, and replace and repair lighting.

The “mega maintenance” project is meant to keep the freeway in good shape until a more extensive repair and resurfacing project listed in MnDOT’s Capital Highway Investment Plan comes up in 2031 and 2032, Barnard said.

The agency has 262 metro area projects listed on the 10-year plan.

MnDOT will tackle the eastbound lanes of I-694 Aug. 1-3.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

The freeway will be closed between I-35W and Shingle Creek Parkway Friday night to Monday morning.

