Italian-style villa in south Minneapolis’ Linden Hills listed for $1.8M

Arched doorways and windows, barrel ceilings, pillars, decorative tiles, Brazilian mahogany floors.
All features of the Italianate design on Katie and Rob Frederick’s south Minneapolis home they bought in 2015 after a move from Iowa. But the details outside of the house were what really sold the property.
“Linden Hills is really nice for restaurants. We biked everywhere and walked everywhere,” Katie Frederick said, adding the couple’s twin sons enjoyed outdoor activities ranging from playing volleyball by the lake to snowshoeing at Minikahda Golf Course, which the home borders.
Those sons are now 31 and no longer live in the house that’s about a block from Bde Maka Ska and nestled between Uptown and St. Louis Park. One son lives in Victoria and the other is considering moving there. So their parents, both in their mid-50s, have relocated to Tonka Bay to be close and help care for their 10-month-old grandson.
That means their five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath house is on the market for just under $1.8 million.
The family chose the Linden Hills neighborhood because Katie Frederick’s parents often vacationed there before eventually moving there themselves. Rob Frederick had taken a job with an insurance company in Minneapolis. Katie Frederick is retired from a career as a sales representative for a gift company and oversees rentals at two Costa Rica properties the couple owns.
Although the Fredericks thought what Katie Frederick called their 4,700-square-foot home’s “really heavy Italian style,” with rich colors and heavy draperies was beautiful, they preferred a brighter, less formal look. So they painted rooms in light, neutral shades.
They also updated the mechanicals with two air conditioners and two furnaces, allowing independent climate control in different areas of the house.