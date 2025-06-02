Layoff notices go out to state workers as Minnesota lawmakers continue to debate state budget

State agencies are starting to warn workers they could be laid off in the coming weeks if Minnesota lawmakers remain deadlocked over the budget.
Lawmakers on Monday entered the third week since they adjourned without a two-year budget, and while they kept working over the weekend toward a special legislative session, it wasn’t clear Monday morning when they might reconvene.
House and Senate leaders said Thursday they hoped to reach consensus in time to allow Gov. Tim Walz to call a special legislative session later this week.
“I thought we could have done it by May 19,” said House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, “but it’s not because things broke down. It just took a little more time.”
If lawmakers don’t pass a budget deal by the end of the month, the government would enter a partial shutdown on July 1.
Under contracts with unions that represent public employees, the state is required to warn weeks in advance that layoffs may be coming. Nurses received the first of those warnings on Friday. If Minnesota lawmakers still can’t reach a budget deal by June 9, layoff notices will go out to the rest of the state workforce, Walz said last week.
“There’s so much uncertainty right now, we don’t want to add any more to that,” Walz said.
House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said Thursday she was “very confident that there will be a budget in place very soon.”