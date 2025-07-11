Trump plans to tour Texas flood damage as the scope of the disaster tests his pledge to shutter FEMA

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump heads to Texas on Friday for a firsthand look at the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding, he has remained conspicuously quiet about his previous promises to do away with the federal agency in charge of disaster relief.
The Trump administration isn't backing from its pledges to shutter the Federal Emergency Management Agency and return disaster response to the states. But since the July 4 disaster, which has killed at least 120 people, the president and his top aides have focused on the once-in-a-lifetime nature of what occurred and the human tragedy involved rather than the government-slashing crusade that's been popular with Trump's core supporters.
''Nobody ever saw a thing like this coming,'' Trump told NBC News on Thursday, adding, ''This is a once-in-every-200-year deal.'' He's also suggested he'd have been ready to visit Texas within hours but didn't want to burden authorities still searching for the more than 170 people who are still missing.
Trump's shift in focus underscores how tragedy can complicate political calculations, even though Trump has made slashing the federal workforce and charging ally-turned-antagonistElon Musk with dramatically shrinking the size of government centerpieces of his administration's opening months.
The president is expected to do an aerial tour of some of the hard-hit areas.
The White House also says he'll visit the state emergency operations center to meet with first responders and relatives of flood victims. Trump will also get a briefing from officials. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz are joining the visit, with the GOP senators expected to fly to their state with Trump aboard Air Force One.
It's relatively common for presidents visiting disaster sites to tour the damage by air, a move that can ease the logistical burdens on authorities on the ground.
Trump's predecessor, President Joe Biden, observed the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina and Hurricane Milton in Florida last fall by air before meeting with disaster response officials and victims on the ground.