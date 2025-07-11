Minnetonka police to send drones first in response to some 911 calls

Minnetonka police will soon begin sending drones first to some 911 calls to gauge the situations faster and, in some minor cases, determine whether human officers are still needed.
“By deploying drones to calls within moments, we can assess situations faster, send the right resources and help protect both the public and our officers,” Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said in a statement Friday, when the department announced it will become the first in Minnesota to join the Drones as First Responders program.
More than 100 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota used drones last year, according to statistics compiled by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Agencies have used them to help search for missing people, document severe weather damage or track traffic congestion, among other things.
Police used a drone last month to look inside the home of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman after encountering a gunman outside her door — and in the subsequent hunt for Vance Boelter, who is charged in the shooting spree that left Hortman and her husband dead and another lawmaker and his wife wounded.
Minnetonka police already have one drone, which they can use to help search for suspects or missing people.
When the department launches the Drones as First Responders program in August, leaders hope to have five or six drones, which will be housed on the rooftops of some city police and fire stations and sent out to 911 calls, when appropriate. The drones will capture live video footage and feed it back to officers or their supervisors.
“They provide officers with information that we just don’t know from the time someone calls 911 to the time we get there,” Deputy Police Chief Jason Tait told City Council members in a meeting earlier this year.
That, Tait added, “allows us to get to the scene very quickly, see what’s happening and relay that information to those officers.”