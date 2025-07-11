Twin Cities Suburbs

Minnetonka police to send drones first in response to some 911 calls

Police leaders hope the Drones as First Responders program — the first in Minnesota — will allow them to assess situations faster and better prioritize officers’ time.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 7:31PM

Minnetonka police will soon begin sending drones first to some 911 calls to gauge the situations faster and, in some minor cases, determine whether human officers are still needed.

“By deploying drones to calls within moments, we can assess situations faster, send the right resources and help protect both the public and our officers,” Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said in a statement Friday, when the department announced it will become the first in Minnesota to join the Drones as First Responders program.

More than 100 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota used drones last year, according to statistics compiled by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Agencies have used them to help search for missing people, document severe weather damage or track traffic congestion, among other things.

Police used a drone last month to look inside the home of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman after encountering a gunman outside her door — and in the subsequent hunt for Vance Boelter, who is charged in the shooting spree that left Hortman and her husband dead and another lawmaker and his wife wounded.

Minnetonka police already have one drone, which they can use to help search for suspects or missing people.

When the department launches the Drones as First Responders program in August, leaders hope to have five or six drones, which will be housed on the rooftops of some city police and fire stations and sent out to 911 calls, when appropriate. The drones will capture live video footage and feed it back to officers or their supervisors.

“They provide officers with information that we just don’t know from the time someone calls 911 to the time we get there,” Deputy Police Chief Jason Tait told City Council members in a meeting earlier this year.

That, Tait added, “allows us to get to the scene very quickly, see what’s happening and relay that information to those officers.”

Police leaders hope that will improve officers’ safety and allow supervisors to deploy them more efficiently. Tait told council members that, based on results seen in other cities, he estimates more than 7,500 calls Minnetonka police handled last year could have involved a drone, and almost half of them could have been resolved in less than two minutes.

In interviews and public meetings, police leaders discussed some of the types of cases that might be handled more efficiently with a drone.

Jessica Case, a spokesperson for Minnetonka police, noted that in one pilot city, officers received a call about someone breaking into a car, but the drone footage revealed that someone had been locked out of their own car. The incident was downgraded from a “stolen vehicle” report to a call for “lost keys,” allowing officers to better prioritize their responses, Case said.

Tait gave council members another hypothetical example: If someone calls 911 to report a suspicious, red vehicle in their neighborhood, officers might be able to send a drone to determine if it’s still there — and avoid sending a human officer if it has already left.

Case said drones will not be able to conduct surveillance: “They have to respond to a call, and they will not record anything until they are at that call site.”

The city also plans to create a public website people can use to review information about drones and how they are being used.

The program will cost about $300,000 per year, though police leaders said that will be cheaper than hiring more employees. Tait told council members he anticipates the city could save about $5 million over the course of the 10-year contract for the Skydio drones.

The City Council unanimously approved the contract in May. During that meeting, Council Member Deb Calvert thanked police leaders for “thinking creatively.”

“We have a lot of needs and this helps us meet our needs in a more financially efficient way,” Calvert said.

Liz Navratil

Reporter

Liz Navratil covers communities in the western Twin Cities metro area. She previously covered Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

Twin Cities Suburbs

