Music

Ahoy, festivalgoers: Minnesota Yacht Club to announce 2025 lineup Tuesday

Organizers have already confirmed an added third day for the St. Paul fest’s second year, and now come the artists.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 27, 2025 at 5:31PM
Spectators transition between stages during the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul on July 19, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After already announcing an added third day to their festival for 2025, Minnesota Yacht Club organizers are now about to let Twin Cities music lovers know who’s playing those days.

The lineup announcement for the second annual rock fest on St. Paul’s Harriet Island will drop Tuesday, six months before its July 18-20 return. Ticket prices also will be released alongside the full roster of artists — both expected to go up in numbers with the bonus day of music added that Sunday.

“Tune in tomorrow for the big reveal,” the festival posted Monday on its social media channels to tease the announcement.

Tickets likely will go on sale starting Friday via minnesotayachtclubfestival.com. As is the case with all the other festivals put on by MYC’s founders C3 Presents (Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Shaky Knees), prices go up in the months leading up to the event. Initial prices last year were $135 for single-day general admission tickets or $215 for two-day, while VIP options ranged from $285 to $925.

Last year’s inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club, held July 19-20 (just a Friday and Saturday), drew a near-capacity crowd of around 35,000 people each day to Harriet Island Regional Park with a ‘90s-heavy list of acts, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette and Gwen Stefani.

Given that the festival is still in its infancy stage, it’s hard to guess who might be on tap to perform in the second year. Will organizers stick with the nostalgic bend of 2024’s lineup to continue giving middle-age music fans a good excuse to leave the house? Or will they tilt more toward younger artists to bring out more Gen-Zers and other youths, as was the obvious game plan of Iowa’s Hinterland festival this year with a lineup announced last week featuring Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves and Tyler, the Creator?

Maybe the Black Crowes, who dropped out of the 2024 lineup on one day’s notice and have a long history of Twin Cities cancellations, can make up for last year this year? Or maybe not.

View post on Instagram
 
about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See More

More from Music

See More

Music

Ahoy, festivalgoers: Minnesota Yacht Club to announce 2025 lineup Tuesday

card image

Organizers have already confirmed an added third day for the St. Paul fest’s second year, and now come the artists.

Music

Bob Dylan returning to Mankato in April for his first Minnesota concert in six years

Bob Dylan plays harmonica with his Band while performing at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, Minn. Tuesday July 9, 2013 during a stop on the Americanarama Festival of Music.

Music

Review: Kelsea Ballerini wows as country’s next big arena star

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image