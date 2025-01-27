After already announcing an added third day to their festival for 2025, Minnesota Yacht Club organizers are now about to let Twin Cities music lovers know who’s playing those days.
Ahoy, festivalgoers: Minnesota Yacht Club to announce 2025 lineup Tuesday
Organizers have already confirmed an added third day for the St. Paul fest’s second year, and now come the artists.
The lineup announcement for the second annual rock fest on St. Paul’s Harriet Island will drop Tuesday, six months before its July 18-20 return. Ticket prices also will be released alongside the full roster of artists — both expected to go up in numbers with the bonus day of music added that Sunday.
“Tune in tomorrow for the big reveal,” the festival posted Monday on its social media channels to tease the announcement.
Tickets likely will go on sale starting Friday via minnesotayachtclubfestival.com. As is the case with all the other festivals put on by MYC’s founders C3 Presents (Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Shaky Knees), prices go up in the months leading up to the event. Initial prices last year were $135 for single-day general admission tickets or $215 for two-day, while VIP options ranged from $285 to $925.
Last year’s inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club, held July 19-20 (just a Friday and Saturday), drew a near-capacity crowd of around 35,000 people each day to Harriet Island Regional Park with a ‘90s-heavy list of acts, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette and Gwen Stefani.
Given that the festival is still in its infancy stage, it’s hard to guess who might be on tap to perform in the second year. Will organizers stick with the nostalgic bend of 2024’s lineup to continue giving middle-age music fans a good excuse to leave the house? Or will they tilt more toward younger artists to bring out more Gen-Zers and other youths, as was the obvious game plan of Iowa’s Hinterland festival this year with a lineup announced last week featuring Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves and Tyler, the Creator?
Maybe the Black Crowes, who dropped out of the 2024 lineup on one day’s notice and have a long history of Twin Cities cancellations, can make up for last year this year? Or maybe not.
