Saint Dinette in downtown St. Paul is closing; cue the long, Minnesota goodbye

On the restaurateur’s podcast Niver Niver Land, Instagram and to anyone who has reached out to him, Niver has contemplated the state of Lowertown and the overall restaurant landscape. “I don’t see any major return — work-from-home people aren’t coming back,” he said in a recent phone conversation. “The Madison Group’s [downtown building is] in bankruptcy. Government workers aren’t returning. The overall tenor is not together it’s ... frayed.”