The voices of Minnesota sports remember the upheaval of five years ago

“I got out of the squad car to pull up to the pawn shop that was on fire, and me and my partner got shot at. We were on the team that was protecting the firefighters. So for two hours you’re standing there getting shot at. To this day, we still don’t know what direction the shots came from. We reported to work at 4 or 5 p.m. and got home about 4 or 5 in the morning. My wife and kids were still up, worried. My wife still reminds me that I smelled like I had been barbecuing all day. They all hugged me and cried because they thought they had seen me for the last time.”