The voices of Minnesota sports remember the upheaval of five years ago

On May 25, 2020, outside of Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd.
Chauvin would be convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers on the scene — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — would be convicted in state and federal court of charges related to Floyd’s death.
Floyd’s death would trigger national protests, as well as riots and looting in Minneapolis.
This did not begin as a sports story, but local sports teams and figures reacted.
The Vikings and the National Football League etched slogans like “End Racism” in their end zones, and players wore that and similar phrases on the back of their helmets. Twins star Byron Buxton was among the team’s players who knelt during the national anthem to protest Floyd’s death and other extrajudicial killings of people of color.
The Twins commemorated Floyd on their outfield wall. The Lynx and general manager/head coach Cheryl Reeve, who regularly speak out against injustices, expressed their dismay verbally and on printed T-shirts.
The site where Chauvin killed Floyd is known today as George Floyd Square. Five years later, the Minnesota Star Tribune interviewed local athletes, executives and team employees to ask whether their memories of Floyd’s death linger, and whether it changed anything.
Here are their voices: