Lynx dominate Mercury 88-65 to move to 8-0 behind Natisha Hiedeman’s strong showing

Since the start of training camp, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has been saying it. Natisha Hiedeman looks good. She’s having a great camp. This could be a big year.
Again on Tuesday, in front of an announced crowd of 8,772 at Target Center, Reeve was proven right.
Hiedeman came off the bench to score 18 points with three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes in the Lynx’s 88-65 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. It pushed Minnesota to 8-0, the team’s best start since a 9-0 start in 2017, and the Lynx are 2-0 in Commissioner’s Cup competition.
Once again, Hiedeman was the spark. She and Napheesa Collier (18 points, 11 rebounds) led the team in scoring. But Hiedeman helped change the tone of the game.
With 44.5 seconds left in the first quarter, the Lynx trailed Phoenix (5-3) by nine points. It was another slow start, but this one didn’t last long.
Over the next 12-plus minutes, Minnesota outscored the Mercury 30-12, taking a nine-point lead to the locker room.
In that stretch? Hiedeman had 11 points, an assist and two defensive rebounds. She finished on the break and from behind the arc.
A catalyst. Again. This time in the team’s most one-sided victory of the season.