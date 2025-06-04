Lynx

Lynx dominate Mercury 88-65 to move to 8-0 behind Natisha Hiedeman’s strong showing

Natisha Hiedeman scored 18 points off the bench, and the Lynx improved to 2-0 in Commissioner’s Cup competition.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 2:03AM
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) scores over the Mercury's Haley Jones in the second quarter at Target Center on Tuesday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Since the start of training camp, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has been saying it. Natisha Hiedeman looks good. She’s having a great camp. This could be a big year.

Again on Tuesday, in front of an announced crowd of 8,772 at Target Center, Reeve was proven right.

Hiedeman came off the bench to score 18 points with three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes in the Lynx’s 88-65 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. It pushed Minnesota to 8-0, the team’s best start since a 9-0 start in 2017, and the Lynx are 2-0 in Commissioner’s Cup competition.

Once again, Hiedeman was the spark. She and Napheesa Collier (18 points, 11 rebounds) led the team in scoring. But Hiedeman helped change the tone of the game.

With 44.5 seconds left in the first quarter, the Lynx trailed Phoenix (5-3) by nine points. It was another slow start, but this one didn’t last long.

Over the next 12-plus minutes, Minnesota outscored the Mercury 30-12, taking a nine-point lead to the locker room.

In that stretch? Hiedeman had 11 points, an assist and two defensive rebounds. She finished on the break and from behind the arc.

A catalyst. Again. This time in the team’s most one-sided victory of the season.

This is becoming a habit. Hiedeman led the Lynx’s improbable comeback in a win over Connecticut. Last week in Phoenix, her late three-pointer iced another victory.

All she did Tuesday was shake the Lynx out of their slow start by scoring 13 points in her first 13 minutes of playing time.

Alanna Smith (13) and Kayla McBride (10) also scored in double figures for Minnesota, which had season highs in shooting (58.6%) and three-pointers made (12).

The Lynx’s only negative stat: a season-high 25 turnovers.

After making 10 of 19 shots and scoring 23 points in the first quarter, the Mercury shot 18-for-54 the rest of the way.

Once again, the Lynx started slowly, especially on the defensive end. Phoenix made 10 of 19 shots – the Mercury were 9-for-12 while scoring 16 points in the paint – and led 23-19 after a quarter.

With Satou Sabally scoring eight points and Kitija Laksa seven, the Mercury had a lead as big as 23-14 in the final minute of the quarter before Karlie Samuelson hit a three and Hiedeman scored on the break.

After scoring the final five points of the first quarter, the Lynx scored the first nine of the second.

It was a 14-0 run that included two three-pointers by Samuelson and two fast-break layups by Hiedeman. Smith’s layup 3 minutes into the quarter put Minnesota up 28-23.

That lead grew to 44-33 on Hiedeman’s corner three with 32.4 seconds left in the half, which ended with Minnesota up 44-35. The Lynx made 11 of 16 second-quarter shots, holding the Mercury to 5-for-19 (just 1-for-9 on threes) while outscoring them 25-12.

It was more of the same in Minnesota’s 23-14 third quarter, during which seven Lynx players scored.

Best Lynx starts

The Lynx improved to 8-0. It’s their fourth-best start to a season, all under coach Cheryl Reeve.

Year | Start | Final record | Finish

2016 | 13-0 | 28-6 | WNBA runners-up

2012 | 10-0 | 27-7 | WNBA runners-up

2017 | 9-0 | 27-7 | WNBA champions

2025 | 8-0 | TBD | TBD

