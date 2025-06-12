Lynx

Minnesota Lynx’s perfect start reaches a sudden conclusion when they fall to Seattle Storm

The Storm took advantage of the Lynx defense, beginning with a 32-point first quarter.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 4:09AM
The Lynx's Napheesa Collier, shown during a June 3 game, scored 25 points Wednesday in a loss to Seattle that ended the Lynx's perfect start. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Lynx’s perfect start to the season has ended.

Pounding the ball into the paint, showing an offensive efficiency no Lynx opponent has shown this season, the host Seattle Storm beat the Lynx 94-84 Wednesday night.

This time the Lynx defense never really arrived.

Down nine points after a 26-6 Seattle run that started early in the third quarter and bled into the fourth, the Lynx (9-1) came within a point three times, the last on Kayla McBride’s three-pointer with 1:07 left in the game.

But, out of a timeout, Seattle’s Erica Wheeler hit a three-pointer with 46 seconds left, part of a 9-0 run to end the game, the last two coming on a late drive from Wheeler with the game already decided, which led to a heated exchange with McBride.

“Seattle did a terrific job of playing to their identity,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “We showed no understanding of what that identity was, and they scored 50 points in the paint. So, their will and determination to get what they wanted was much greater than ours.”

That’s it, in a nutshell. The Lynx have made a habit of waiting until the second half to play their best defense.

That didn’t really ever happen Wednesday.

In their 9-0 start, the Lynx didn’t allow an opponent to shoot 50%; their last four foes had shot under 40.

But the Storm (6-4) won their third straight game by shooting 56.5 percent. Their points, field goals made (39) and assists (30) were Lynx opponent highs.

The bigger Storm scored 50 in the paint and scored 22 points off Lynx turnovers. All five Seattle starters scored in double figures, led by Nneka Ogwumike (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Erica Wheeler (20, nine assists).

“Our defense wasn’t up to par,” said Napheesa Collier, who scored 25 points with nine rebounds. “And Seattle took advantage of it. They came ready to play. And we didn’t really.’’

There was a brief period when it looked like the Lynx were going to find the answer. Up a point at the half, the Lynx opened the second half 11-1 to take an 11-point lead on Collier’s three-point play with 6:47 left in the quarter.

But over the next 8½ minutes Seattle outscored the Lynx 26-6 and went up nine on Skylar Diggins’ 7-foot runner with 8:07 left in the game.

When McBride, who scored 19 points, made her fifth three-pointer of the game, it pulled the Lynx within a point, but they didn’t score again. Out of a timeout, Ogwumike fed Wheeler for a three with 46 seconds left. And the Storm didn’t let up, with Wheeler driving for a meaningless score with 5.8 seconds left, then flexing for the crowd.

BOXSCORE: Storm 94, Lynx 84

WNBA standings

“That was a good Seattle defense that forced us into turnovers,” Reeve said. “So, 22 points [off turnovers], 50 points in the paint.”

The Lynx were playing their first game without backup post Jessica Shepard, who is playing for Slovenia in the upcoming FIBA women’s EuroBasket 2025. The games are scheduled to begin June 21. Should Slovenia reach the final phase, games could go as late as the title game June 26.

For all that went wrong, the Lynx were still in it late. But it was the Storm that finished this game off.

“It’s a good moment for us to look inward,” Bridget Carleton said. “They had 50 points in the paint. That can’t happen.”

