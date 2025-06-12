The Minnesota Lynx’s perfect start to the season has ended.
Pounding the ball into the paint, showing an offensive efficiency no Lynx opponent has shown this season, the host Seattle Storm beat the Lynx 94-84 Wednesday night.
This time the Lynx defense never really arrived.
Down nine points after a 26-6 Seattle run that started early in the third quarter and bled into the fourth, the Lynx (9-1) came within a point three times, the last on Kayla McBride’s three-pointer with 1:07 left in the game.
But, out of a timeout, Seattle’s Erica Wheeler hit a three-pointer with 46 seconds left, part of a 9-0 run to end the game, the last two coming on a late drive from Wheeler with the game already decided, which led to a heated exchange with McBride.
“Seattle did a terrific job of playing to their identity,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “We showed no understanding of what that identity was, and they scored 50 points in the paint. So, their will and determination to get what they wanted was much greater than ours.”
That’s it, in a nutshell. The Lynx have made a habit of waiting until the second half to play their best defense.
That didn’t really ever happen Wednesday.