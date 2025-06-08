Lynx

Minnesota Lynx overwhelm Dallas Wings in the fourth quarter, improve to 9-0

The Wings, playing without Paige Bueckers, made it a one-point game in the third quarter before the Lynx surged away.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 8, 2025 at 10:14PM
Lynx star Kayla McBride dribbles around a screen set by Napheesa Collier against Dallas on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. McBride scored 21 points, Collier 28. (Minnesota Lynx)

The Minnesota Lynx are still undefeated after Sunday’s 81-65 victory at Dallas.

That’s the good news, the most important news. But should it have been this hard?

The Lynx led by as many as 17 in the second quarter, by 14 early in the third.

By just one entering the fourth.

But Napheesa Collier scored seven of her 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Lynx (9-0, 3-0 in Commissioner’s Cup competition) matched the franchise’s third-best start of the season, previously done in 2017.

Collier and Kayla McBride (21) combined for 49 points and nine of the Lynx’s 13 made three-pointers.

The Lynx played much of the second half without starting point guard Courtney Williams, who appeared to injure her left leg.

After Dallas used an 18-3 end to the third quarter to pull within a point entering the fourth, Collier took control. She scored seven points in a 14-3 start to the quarter that put the Lynx in control for good.

View post on X

Minnesota never stopped, outscoring the Wings 24-9 over the final 10 minutes.

In the end, defense made the difference. The Lynx held Dallas (1-9) to 29.2% shooting and scored 24 points off 17 Wings turnovers

The Wings stayed in the game thanks to 19 points from the line and 13 points on 13 offensive rebounds.

Dallas, playing without No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers (illness), got 26 points from Arike Ogunbowale and 15 from Maddy Siegrist.

The Lynx opened the game missing their first three shots, but then the team’s defense got going, big time. Over the first five minutes of the game, the Lynx held the Wings to 1-for-5 shooting, forcing five turnovers that resulted in 11 Lynx points in a 13-5 start.

That lead grew as big as 12 and was still at 10 after the quarter ended, with the Lynx holding Dallas to 5-for-13 shooting. McBride finished the quarter 3-for-5 on three-pointers and had 10 points, one of seven Lynx players who scored.

With McBride hitting two more three-pointers and Collier scoring 10 points, the Lynx pushed their lead to 17 on Collier’s three with 3:47 left in the half. The Lynx looked to be on the verge of breaking the game wide open.

But then Ogunbowale got hot and the Lynx offense went cold.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 81, Wings 65

WNBA standings

Over the final 3:47 the Lynx made one of six shots and were outscored 12-2, turning that 17-point lead to seven, 46-39, at the half.

Ogunbowale kick-started that 12-2 run with consecutive three-pointers, and she had an assist on the Wings’ final bucket of the half. She scored 17 of Dallas’ 25 points in the second quarter and assisted on two other buckets.

The Lynx opened the second half on a 7-0 run to go back up 14 with just over six minutes left in the quarter.

The rest of the quarter was a disaster. Unable to defend without fouling, the Lynx sent the Wings to the free throw line 11 times — all makes — while being outscored 18-3 over the rest of the quarter. When Siegrist scored in the final second of the quarter the Lynx lead was down to a point.

