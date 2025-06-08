The Minnesota Lynx are still undefeated after Sunday’s 81-65 victory at Dallas.
That’s the good news, the most important news. But should it have been this hard?
The Lynx led by as many as 17 in the second quarter, by 14 early in the third.
By just one entering the fourth.
But Napheesa Collier scored seven of her 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Lynx (9-0, 3-0 in Commissioner’s Cup competition) matched the franchise’s third-best start of the season, previously done in 2017.
Collier and Kayla McBride (21) combined for 49 points and nine of the Lynx’s 13 made three-pointers.
The Lynx played much of the second half without starting point guard Courtney Williams, who appeared to injure her left leg.
After Dallas used an 18-3 end to the third quarter to pull within a point entering the fourth, Collier took control. She scored seven points in a 14-3 start to the quarter that put the Lynx in control for good.