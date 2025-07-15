Lynx

Lynx guard Kayla McBride chosen for WNBA All-Star Game as injury replacement

McBride joins Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams for Saturday’s game in Indianapolis.

By Shelby Swanson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 5:32PM
Kayla McBride (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Lynx will have three players in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night after Kayla McBride was added as an injury replacement.

The veteran guard joins teammates Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams in the game; all three will play on “Team Collier” as it faces “Team Clark,” captained by Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

McBride replaces injured Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard. It’s McBride’s second All-Star Game as a member of the Lynx and her fifth overall.

The game is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will be televised by ABC.

Cheryl Reeve of the Lynx will coach Team Collier.

McBride is in her 12th WNBA season and fifth in Minnesota. In 19 games this season she is averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 assists and is second in the league in three pointers with 50. McBride is 27th in WNBA history in scoring.

The Lynx have the WNBA’s best record (19-4) and are 11-0 at home entering Wednesday afternoon’s game at Target Center against Phoenix.

about the writer

Shelby Swanson

Intern

Shelby Swanson is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

