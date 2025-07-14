Lynx

Souhan: WNBA-leading Lynx can’t stop making news — on the court and off it

The Lynx, who have the WNBA’s best record, have been living at the top of the standings and the national news roundups.

Columnist Icon

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 11:00PM
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has led Minnesota to the WNBA's best record at 18-4 entering Monday night's game at Chicago. The Lynx also have been making news off the court. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The best teams aren’t always the most interesting teams, but the Lynx seem intent on residing simultaneously at the top of the standings and the national news roundups.

Here are three important stories featuring the Lynx and their ability to win games and make headlines.

Reese vs. Pili

On Saturday afternoon in the Sky’s 87-81 victory over the Lynx, Chicago forward Angel Reese produced 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. On Saturday night, the Lynx announced that they were releasing forward Alissa Pili.

In the 2024 WNBA draft, Lynx boss Cheryl Reeve traded the seventh pick to Chicago and moved down one spot. The Sky took Reese. Reeve selected Pili.

The Lynx’s decision to avoid Reese drew criticism when Reese immediately became a dominant rebounder in the WNBA, but the Lynx could argue, accurately, that they came within a few shots or calls of winning the WNBA title because of their superior chemistry and cohesiveness and because of the excellence of their two inside players, Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith.

Recently, Reese has forced a reconsideration. Sky coach Tyler Marsh has unlocked her offensive capabilities. Over her last seven games entering Monday night’s rematch game against the Lynx, she was averaging 18.7 points, 15 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Last season, she averaged 13.6 points per game.

She’s also a quality defender whose physical play, along with that of Sky center Kamilla Cardoso, bothered the Lynx on Saturday.

The Lynx have been exceptional the last two seasons, but it is becoming harder to accept that the franchise is in better shape without Reese.

Collier in conflict?

Related Coverage

Lynx

Lynx waive their 2024 first-round draft pick

Lynx

Lynx fall to Sky, endure second loss of road trip on their crowded itinerary

Lynx

Lynx rally past Sparks behind Hiedeman’s 18 points off the bench

Collier, the Lynx star, recently defended herself against an accusation on social media that she has a conflict of interest.

She is a co-founder of Unrivaled, the three-on-three women’s basketball league that debuted last winter. She is also the vice president of the WNBA players association, which is negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations are not thought to be progressing well in the players’ eyes.

I don’t think the accusation withstands a few moments of scrutiny. Collier has always been proud of the WNBA and, like all players, wants to see player compensation and perks grow as the league becomes more successful.

She has benefited financially from Unrivaled, but the intent of that league, and the timing of the schedule, is intended to allow WNBA players to make money in the offseason without playing abroad. Brittney Griner’s unconscionable imprisonment in Russia remains front of mind.

Specifically, Collier defended herself against the notion that she and Unrivaled would benefit financially if the WNBA had a work stoppage. That could happen, but in a world in which seemingly any system can be corrupted, the character of the people involved becomes paramount. Collier has been beyond reproach.

Meesseman in the mix?

Two-time All-Star Emma Meesseman, who won the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP award, hasn’t played in the league since 2022 but is thought to be close to rejoining it. The Lynx would be a logical landing spot.

She played for Washington when she was the Finals MVP, and current Lynx associate head coach Eric Thibault was on his father Mike’s Mystics staff at the time.

The 6-4 forward from Belgium has also played overseas with Collier and Lynx guard Kayla McBride, and Collier recently told the Star Tribune that she would love to see Meesseman with the Lynx.

Adding the best player in the world not on a WNBA roster to the best team in the WNBA would be a coup for Reeve — and would make Reese’s absence more palatable. At least for the short term.

The Lynx have had trouble with large, physical teams. Meesseman would match Smith as the Lynx’s tallest rotation player. She is an efficient scorer who rebounds, passes and defends well, and she would fit into the Lynx’s scheme, which demands unselfishness and ball movement.

The Lynx have been the best team in the WNBA for the last calendar year. Meesseman would give them an excellent chance to win it all.

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Souhan

Columnist

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

See Moreicon

More from Lynx

See More

Lynx

Souhan: WNBA-leading Lynx can’t stop making news — on the court and off it

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

The Lynx, who have the WNBA’s best record, have been living at the top of the standings and the national news roundups.

Lynx

Lynx waive their 2024 first-round draft pick

card image

Lynx

Lynx fall to Sky, endure second loss of road trip on their crowded itinerary

card image