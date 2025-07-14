The best teams aren’t always the most interesting teams, but the Lynx seem intent on residing simultaneously at the top of the standings and the national news roundups.
Here are three important stories featuring the Lynx and their ability to win games and make headlines.
Reese vs. Pili
On Saturday afternoon in the Sky’s 87-81 victory over the Lynx, Chicago forward Angel Reese produced 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. On Saturday night, the Lynx announced that they were releasing forward Alissa Pili.
In the 2024 WNBA draft, Lynx boss Cheryl Reeve traded the seventh pick to Chicago and moved down one spot. The Sky took Reese. Reeve selected Pili.
The Lynx’s decision to avoid Reese drew criticism when Reese immediately became a dominant rebounder in the WNBA, but the Lynx could argue, accurately, that they came within a few shots or calls of winning the WNBA title because of their superior chemistry and cohesiveness and because of the excellence of their two inside players, Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith.
Recently, Reese has forced a reconsideration. Sky coach Tyler Marsh has unlocked her offensive capabilities. Over her last seven games entering Monday night’s rematch game against the Lynx, she was averaging 18.7 points, 15 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals.
Last season, she averaged 13.6 points per game.