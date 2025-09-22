A welcoming bandwagon: New and lifelong Lynx fans rally for team, community in WNBA semifinals

Allison Broeren was never a sports fan, but she’s found community in the Lynx.
“I wasn’t very athletic as a kid. I’m an artist, and so sports weren’t really my thing, but everyone was just so welcoming ... so full of joy,” Broeren said at Sunday’s Lynx game, donning a giant pink bow, sequin dress and handmade purse made out of a basketball. “The world’s hard, and to get to come here for a couple hours and just celebrate with the community around us is so special.”
As the team competes in the WNBA playoff semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury this week, fans new and old are flocking to Target Center to cheer on a team that represents more than just a game.
This is Broeren’s second season following the Lynx. Broeren and her husband, Marlow, like to sit courtside at Target Center, where they’ve formed bonds with other fans, who taught the basketball newbies the rules of the game and even connected with players’ parents. Broeren, 44, said she’s been to dinner with Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman’s father. She chatted with him after Sunday’s game.
It’s that access and feeling of a family where everyone is welcome that keeps the Lynx fan base growing each season.
“I’ve never been to a more diverse or inclusive crowd at any concert, any sporting event of any kind,“ said Justin Vernon, the Grammy-award winning frontman of Bon Iver who launched a philanthropic partnership with the Lynx this season. “There’s so much love in the crowd. There’s love for the team. There’s love for the players, and there’s love for everybody else. And nobody looks like each other, there’s every walk of life in this building. And I just think that’s part of why I keep coming back.“
Vernon told the Minnesota Star Tribune at Sunday’s game that the community and culture surrounding the Lynx is also why there are so many new fans jumping aboard. A dozen of his friends got lottery game tickets last weekend, he said, drawn to the energy and atmosphere of the team that he’s been a longtime fan of. Now more of his friends, including famous musicians like Daniel Caesar, are becoming Lynx fans.
“They didn’t need much convincing,” he said.