Aren’t Minnesotans tired of seeing their best athletes get snubbed by voters who favor those coastal elite cities instead of flyover country?
Or, in this case, voters who favor fly-to-and-come-home-broke country?
A’ja Wilson is a great player. In the last week, the star of the Las Vegas Aces has crashed a party that should have feted the Lynx.
On Sunday, the WNBA revealed that Wilson was voted the league’s most valuable player.
Last week, Lynx defensive ace Alanna Smith had to share the defensive player of the year award with Wilson.
I hate sounding like a homer — someone who joins the cult of local fans in thinking that local athletes should be favored over all others.
I’m going to sound like a homer in this column: My apologies.
I think the voters took the easy way out. They gave another MVP trophy to Wilson because she represents the default position in competition for that award.