Scoggins: ‘Uncharacteristic’ Lynx lose composure when it mattered most

For a team built on overcoming adversity en route to the top seed in the WNBA playoffs, the Lynx flopped in the final minute of the fourth quarter in their loss to Phoenix.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2025 at 10:00AM
With an opportunity to take a commanding series lead in the WNBA semifinals, the Minnesota Lynx collapsed in the fourth quarter and fell 89-83 to the Phoenix Mercury Tuesday night to even the series at 1-1. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The 20-point lead had all but vanished, but even as frazzled as they looked, the Lynx still had a winning outcome within their grasp. They just needed to display a morsel of composure and execution.

They didn’t.

In fact, they did the opposite.

They crumbled in a very un-Lynx-like way.

A series of bad plays and bad decisions punctuated a collapse that suddenly and dramatically changed the tenor of a best-of-five playoff series after the Phoenix Mercury stunned the Lynx in an 89-83 overtime victory Tuesday night at Target Center.

“Phoenix did a good job of coming out aggressive [after halftime],” Lynx star Napheesa Collier said, “but I think we beat ourselves.”

That’s the headline in big, bold letters: They beat themselves.

Credit the Mercury for not packing it in after falling behind by 20 points in the third quarter, but the series is now tied 1-1 heading to Phoenix because the Lynx gift-wrapped the opening for a rally.

The final minute was a case study in how not to close out a game.

The Lynx led 77-72 with a minute remaining. The Lynx called a timeout after the Mercury scored with 46 seconds left, allowing them to inbound the ball in the frontcourt.

Leading 77-74, the Lynx failed to get the ball inbounds. Turnover.

Coach Cheryl Reeve tried to call a timeout to avoid a five-second violation but was too late, as Bridget Carleton couldn’t find an open teammate.

“Huge,” Reeve said of the impact. “My timeout was too late. B.C. knows she can always take a timeout. We didn’t get it done.”

That opened the door, but they still had opportunities to close it.

Courtney Williams made two free throws to give the Lynx a 79-76 lead with 20 seconds left. Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts called a timeout and drew up two plays in the huddle, expecting the Lynx to foul. The Lynx had a foul to give.

That should have been how it played out — foul to prevent a three-pointer from tying the game.

Reeve chose not to.

It backfired.

The Lynx squandered two chances to foul.

Sami Whitcomb missed a three-pointer, but Alyssa Thomas grabbed the offensive rebound. Kahleah Copper got the ball along the sideline and was trapped by Carleton and Kayla McBride with nine seconds left. That was the perfect spot to foul.

They didn’t, and Copper was able to pass the ball out to Satou Sabally, who quickly swung a pass to Whitcomb on the other side of the court. Alanna Smith closed out but jumped on a pump fake, allowing Whitcomb to dribble for an open three-pointer.

Tie game.

“We didn’t instruct them to take a foul, so they were playing it out,” Reeve said. “Hindsight, I do like a foul there. But I didn’t direct them to.”

The whole sequence was regrettable. Not fouling, especially after the first miss. The offensive rebound. The fly-by on the pump fake.

The Mercury pounced on those mistakes, just as they had the entire second half.

The Lynx had everything grooving in the first half. The offense was playing with pace and in attack mode.

The Mercury brought a different level of fight and physical presence in the second half, and the Lynx crumbled.

They made careless turnovers. The offense got out of sync. They gave up offensive rebounds. The tide turned, and the Lynx never found a way to stop it.

“We lost our way,” Reeve said. “We didn’t respond. We certainly talked about it ahead of time, what this team was feeling and what would be next. Our response to it was very uncharacteristic. Some of the body language in terms of players that I’m not used to seeing certain looks from. Then we needed to go get buckets. We had good opportunities, and we weren’t strong enough, we weren’t tough enough. They ripped the game from us.”

That was the most disappointing part.

They didn’t respond with force once the Mercury made their push. They didn’t handle it like a veteran team, one that posted the WNBA’s best record by showing, among other things, resilience when adversity hits.

“Our response to it was a little but uncharacteristic, unfortunate,” Reeve said.

It was a strange sight for a Lynx team. A lot of things had to go wrong to lose that game, and the Lynx checked every box.

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

