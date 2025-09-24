“We lost our way,” Reeve said. “We didn’t respond. We certainly talked about it ahead of time, what this team was feeling and what would be next. Our response to it was very uncharacteristic. Some of the body language in terms of players that I’m not used to seeing certain looks from. Then we needed to go get buckets. We had good opportunities, and we weren’t strong enough, we weren’t tough enough. They ripped the game from us.”