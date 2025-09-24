The 20-point lead had all but vanished, but even as frazzled as they looked, the Lynx still had a winning outcome within their grasp. They just needed to display a morsel of composure and execution.
They didn’t.
In fact, they did the opposite.
They crumbled in a very un-Lynx-like way.
A series of bad plays and bad decisions punctuated a collapse that suddenly and dramatically changed the tenor of a best-of-five playoff series after the Phoenix Mercury stunned the Lynx in an 89-83 overtime victory Tuesday night at Target Center.
“Phoenix did a good job of coming out aggressive [after halftime],” Lynx star Napheesa Collier said, “but I think we beat ourselves.”
That’s the headline in big, bold letters: They beat themselves.
Credit the Mercury for not packing it in after falling behind by 20 points in the third quarter, but the series is now tied 1-1 heading to Phoenix because the Lynx gift-wrapped the opening for a rally.