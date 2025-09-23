As Game 2 vs. Phoenix approaches, meet the Lynx closer, Masha Kliundikova

Courtney Williams had put together a 23-point, 5-steal game. Napheesa Collier nearly notched a double-double. But postgame, after the Lynx’s 82-69 win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals, it wasn’t either of those players who had the locker room buzzing.
Instead, it was Minnesota’s closer, Maria Kliundikova.
“Man, if you would have heard us in the locker room,” Williams said afterward. “We know what she can do out there.”
Now Phoenix does, too.
Kliundikova, third off the Lynx bench, played eight of the game’s final 10 minutes as Minnesota outscored the Mercury 23-10 in the fourth quarter. The 6-4 Russian center, also known as Masha, scored four points, grabbed four rebounds, snagged two steals and won a key jump ball, her length helping stifle Mercury star Alyssa Thomas.
“When you’re sitting most of the game and you got to come in and make that instant impact, you just got to be mentally strong,” Williams said, “and that’s exactly what she is.”
Kliundikova had played only four minutes in Minnesota’s first-round sweep of Golden State, and had yet to come off the bench against Phoenix, when head coach Cheryl Reeve motioned for her to sub in. The Lynx lineup needed more rebounding reinforcements, and Reeve wanted to give Collier a few minutes of rest.
Assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson told her, “Don’t think. Just enjoy and play the game,” Kliundikova recalled.