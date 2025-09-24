Minnesota was supposed to be the second-half team, making adjustments at halftime, heating up in the clutch, and closing out games when they counted most — if the past week was anything to go by.
The Lynx did it in their first-round sweep of Golden State, and again on Sunday in Game 1 against Phoenix.
Not Tuesday.
In Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals, Phoenix rallied back from a 20-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Lynx 89-83 in overtime, and tie the best-of-five series at 1-1.
With 3.4 seconds left, Phoenix’s reserve guard Sami Whitcomb hit step-back three-pointer to tie the game, 79-79. Napheesa Collier, who had been held to just five points in the second half, missed a jump shot as time expired.
In the five-minute overtime period, Phoenix scored the first six points until Lynx guard Courtney Williams and Collier hit back-to-back baskets to cut the score to 85-83 with 30 seconds remaining.
But a foul on Phoenix point-forward Alyssa Thomas by Alanna Smith gave the Mercury a chance to seal it from the line, and they did. Thomas sank four final free throws, putting her at 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.
What it means
The Mercury steal a game on the road before heading back to Phoenix, where Games 3 and 4 will take place, Friday and Sunday. At stake? A spot in the WNBA Finals. The Lynx need to win both to avoid a winner-take-all Game 5 in Minneapolis next Tuesday.