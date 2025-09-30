O’Neill is scheduled to count for $23.2 million against the Vikings’ cap next year, though none of his $18.9 million base salary is guaranteed and only $3.7 million of signing bonus money remains on the cap from the deal he signed in 2021. The Vikings don’t have an obvious successor at right tackle; O’Neill is a trusted voice in the locker room, and he’s still young enough that he could remain a fixture on the line for several years. He returned from a January 2022 avulsion fracture in his right foot in time to start in Week 1 of the 2023 season, and played all 17 games last year after missing three games with an ankle injury in 2023. Though it doesn’t appear his knee injury will require surgery, it’s worth watching if it lingers enough to affect the rest of his 2025 season. His deal is already set up for some kind of restructuring; the rest of the season could dictate whether it’s an extension that lowers his cap number, or a move that comes without much new money.