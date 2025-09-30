DUBLIN – After the Vikings’ season ended with a 27-9 wild-card loss to the Rams on Jan. 13, coach Kevin O’Connell made clear the team’s need for interior offensive line upgrades. The Vikings committed more than $100 million to former Colts guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly in March, then took Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in the first round of the NFL draft in April. With the interior fixed and left tackle Christian Darrisaw returning from a torn knee ligament, the thinking went, the Vikings would have all they needed to boost their run game and make J.J. McCarthy’s first full season as easy as possible.
It might be premature to say the plans haven’t worked. In a sense, the Vikings are still waiting for the day they are healthy enough to put them into action. But through the first month of the season, the pass protection problems the Vikings paid to fix are as big a liability as ever.
According to Pro Football Reference, Vikings quarterbacks have been sacked on 13.95% of dropbacks this season, the highest rate in team history (beating the 1964 team by more than a percentage point) and the 12th highest in NFL history. In the 21st century, only the 2002 Texans — an expansion team that subjected No. 1 overall pick David Carr to a league-high 76 sacks — and the 2023 Giants have had a worse sack percentage.
The 2-2 team has given up at least three sacks in every game this season, and in its past five games (dating back to the playoff loss to the Rams), it has given up 27 sacks. All three quarterbacks to start for the Vikings in the current calendar year — Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz — have been sacked at least six times in a game.
In Sunday’s 24-21 loss to Pittsburgh, three of the Steelers’ six sacks came on third downs when the Vikings needed 9 or more yards for a first down.
“Those downs tend to be the weighty downs, tend to be the hard ones and the most magnified when you’re down some guys because it requires some individual one-on-one blocks at times,” O’Connell said, “and you’re trying to do everything you can to eliminate or at least contain some of the very familiar names on the other side that can affect the passer.”
The chief reason for the protection issues this season is obvious: injuries. The Vikings have yet to put their preferred five linemen on the field for a game snap this season; even going back to training camp, Darrisaw was still recovering from knee surgery and Ryan Kelly missed time because of an elbow issue. It’s meant a lack of time for their starters to work together, and a near-constant need to get help from backups. On Sunday, they started Blake Brandel at left guard with Jackson out due to wrist surgery; at one point, Brandel prepared to move to center before Michael Jurgens returned after going to the medical tent.
The Vikings, too, are trying to break in a new offensive line at the same time they are working with new quarterbacks. Wentz joined the team after the final preseason game in late August, and though McCarthy was healthy through training camp, he played just one quarter in the preseason before he made his first start on Sept. 8. The Vikings opted for caution with their starters in the preseason; they’re dealing with injuries anyway.