WARE, ENGLAND — The quarterback assigned to throw the ball to Justin Jefferson on Sunday was at his best in 2017.
The quarterback assigned to throw the ball to him in the future is out indefinitely.
Jefferson doesn’t like to complain and rarely has, defying the emotional nature of most star receivers, but he allowed resignation to momentarily creep into his voice this week.
Asked about playing with J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz this season — with McCarthy now injured and Wentz trying to reacclimate to the NFL — Jefferson said:
“I think that’s kind of been my whole entire career since I’ve been here. So it’s just not really flinching on that type of deal, and that’s not something that I can really control.
“The only thing that I can control is going out there and catching the ball and winning on my routes and making sure that I’m open for the quarterback to see. So it doesn’t matter who’s out there throwing the ball, I’m always going to have confidence in myself and the person throwing the ball that, you know, we’re going to make something shake.
“So it’s been difficult, you know, just trying to connect with one quarterback, and getting that relationship, but at the end of the day, my job is to go ahead and catch the ball and be an open target.”
He continues to do his job well.