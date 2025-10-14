Vikings

As Vikings prepare for Saquon Barkley, Brian Flores says fixes for run defense are ‘non-sexy’

Brian Flores spent the bye week self-scouting with his defensive staff. Improving the run defense comes down to the basics, he said.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2025 at 9:15PM
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores called the Eagles' Saquon Barkley “the best back in the league.” (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores didn’t want any jinxes Tuesday when asked his view on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive numbers, particularly those of running back Saquon Barkley, being down through six games.

“They’re the defending champs,” Flores said. “I’m not really looking at the numbers. Just the history and the talent that’s there. The explosiveness that’s there. We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us.”

The Eagles (4-2), the Vikings’ opponent Sunday, have not looked as offensively dominant as they did during their championship run last season. But Barkley, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, still presents the Vikings a challenge in an area they’ve struggled with at the beginning of the season: run defense.

The Vikings (3-2) have allowed 4.5 average yards per carry, a number that has them just outside the bottom third of the league.

Two backs have posted 100-yard games against them (Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson and Cleveland’s Quinshon Judkins); Pittsburgh’s Kenneth Gainwell came one yard shy.

Flores acknowledged the room for improvement on run defense and said it was a major focus of the self-scout he and other defensive coaches conducted during the bye week.

He said he asked questions of himself like how he can put players in better positions and whether he’s calling too much of one thing over another.

“It’s not the flashy stuff,” Flores said. “There’s nothing flashy about it. It’s really the non-sexy things that we just need to do a better job of, be more consistent with.”

Barkley is averaging 3.4 yards per carry so far this season, down from his 5.8 average last season and not among the top backs.

The Eagles leaned heavily on him in their first four games, when Barkley averaged 19 carries per game. The past two weeks, when the Eagles lost to Denver and the New York Giants, Barkley’s had just 18 total carries but averaged 5.0 and 4.8 yards per carry in each respective game.

Still, Flores called Barkley “the best back in the league,” citing his field vision, speed and physicality. Barkley has forced 11 missed tackles, has a 21.2% breakaway percentage, according to Pro Football Focus, and has yet to fumble this season.

Linebacker Blake Cashman’s potential return against the Eagles could be a boon in getting more consistent fundamentals like tackling and helping keep Barkley from breaking through the second level for big gains.

Cashman, Flores said, is still day-to-day. His 21-day practice window just opened Monday coming off injured reserve with a hamstring injury sustained against Chicago.

“He’s a big part of what we do defensively,” Flores said. “From a communication standpoint, from just an athleticism, football acumen, keeping other guys in right positions, leadership. He does a great job.”

Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers blocks Chris Boswell's field goal attempt for the Steelers in Dublin on Sept. 28. (Peter Morrison/The Associated Press)

Daniels on wire controversy, blocked FGs

Vikings special team coordinator Matt Daniels spoke for the first time since kicker Will Reichard’s missed 51-yard field-goal attempt that created controversy when replay appeared to show it hitting a camera wire.

“Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t,” Daniels said, paralleling coach Kevin O’Connell’s comment on the matter Oct. 6. “We’ll allow the league to kind of work that one out.”

Daniels did say the team submitted the play to the NFL but deferred to O’Connell to share the response from the league.

It was Reichard’s first miss of the season. He has cleared all eight of his other attempts, including a career long of 62 yards against Cincinnati.

But blocked field goals have been on the rise this season. Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers blocked one against the Steelers in Dublin in Week 4.

“It’s the highest it’s been in a long time,” Daniels said. “I think there’s been more of an emphasis on it. Maybe it’s more of an emphasis on it, more starters are out there doing it. Or there could be the amount of time being put into coaching it from the field-goal protection standpoint.”

Daniels posited that some teams might be spending more time on kickoffs with the changed rules on those plays and therefore less time on field goals.

Etc.

  • Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips praised Blake Brandel’s stint at center against the Browns: “The way Blake handled this game, I think we might be looking at a situation where this could be his best position of all five across the line. Getting [Michael] Jurgens back into practice is just a plus for us.” The Vikings remain without starter Ryan Kelly, who was put on injured reserve after suffering his second concussion of the season vs. the Steelers.
    • Former Vikings offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie and former Baltimore running back Ray Rice visited TCO Performance Center on Monday to talk with the Vikings about mental health.

