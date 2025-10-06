Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, three others expected to return to practice ahead of Eagles game

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, back stateside after 10 days abroad, said Monday that he anticipates four players returning to practice from injury next week ahead of the Oct. 19 game against the Super Bowl champion Eagles.
Chief among them is quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has been out since after the Vikings’ 22-6 loss to the Falcons in Week 2 because of a high ankle sprain.
Also expected to return are left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) and center Michael Jurgens (hamstring).
Cashman is returning from injured reserve.
“Getting some positives here at the bye,” O’Connell said. “Comes at a big-time moment for us where we’ve obviously had some adversity from an injury standpoint. We’ll continue to work through that, but I like the way guys have stepped up and the way our team has battled throughout this first five weeks.”
The Vikings opted to keep McCarthy off injured reserve, which would have required him to miss the Eagles game due to the four-game minimum absence for short-term IR. It would have kept him out of practice that entire span, too.
O’Connell said McCarthy will get “extensive work” during the bye week to help prepare him for his return to team practices. Wide receiver Jordan Addison told reporters following Sunday’s 24-21 victory over the Browns in London that he plans to work out with McCarthy during the break.
“J.J. got some work today, and he’ll get some work the rest of the week,” O’Connell said. “We’ll pick it up officially next week, but I’m encouraged about where he’s at right now.”