The Timberwolves as a franchise have been rebuilt many more times than they have been solidly built, a fact that was obvious enough to even the Wolves themselves when they built a marketing campaign many years ago on their numerous attempts to turn their post-Kevin Garnett fortunes around.
The slogan: We’re not rebuilding. We’re re-re-re-re-re-re-building.
(Wolves historians agree this was sometime during the David Kahn era, with evidence pointing to 2010 as the most likely year. The former Wolves personnel boss once said, “I have absolutely no desire to build a team that perennially wins 40 to 45 games and scratches and claws for the first round,” which he certainly accomplished when the Wolves averaged 22 wins a season during his four-year tenure).
You could argue Kahn’s tenure was the low point for the franchise, but the truth is there have been so many moments that picking the true nadir is difficult.
What might even be more difficult: Fully realizing and accepting that those days are part of history, not the present.
Somehow, some way, the Timberwolves have become a very good team and a respected NBA franchise.
Even after four straight playoff appearances and two consecutive years advancing in the postseason — with that second run resuming Tuesday in the conference semifinals against a Golden State franchise that kicked dirt on the Wolves during a lot of those low points — it’s hard for Wolves fans to believe it.
But it’s true, as Patrick Reusse and I talked about on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast.