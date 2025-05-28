Zelenskyy visits Berlin as he seeks more support for Ukraine in the war against Russia

BERLIN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Wednesday as Ukraine seeks further military support amid a recent escalation in Russia's bombing campaign, despite U.S.-led efforts to end the war.
Germany has been the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States. Merz has plunged into diplomatic efforts to try to secure a ceasefire and keep Western support for Ukraine intact since becoming Germany's leader three weeks ago. European leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in U.S.-led peace talks.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was set to meet in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.
Merz said on Monday that Germany and other major allies are no longer imposing any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine as it fights to repel Russia's full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022.
Merz's government hasn't said whether it will supply its Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, something his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, refused to do and which Merz advocated for as opposition leader. The government has said it would no longer provide full details of the weapons it's supplying to Ukraine, unlike Scholz's administration, citing the need for ''strategic ambiguity.''
Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).
Zelenskyy said that he plans to discuss the supply and use of long-range weapons in his talks with Merz. The Ukrainian leader said Tuesday that he hasn't received any indications from Germany that their policy of limiting the use of Western weapons against Russian targets has changed.
Ukraine needs $30 billion in additional financing to help it compete with Russia in the production of drones and missiles, Zelenskyy said. Russia is aiming to produce 300-350 drones per day, he said.