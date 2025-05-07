Two mothers mourn after Mankato man pleads guilty to murder

MANKATO – Outside a Blue Earth County courtroom, the two mothers consoled each other: one the mother of a man who had just admitted to killing the husband of the other.
Moments earlier, Guenther Boone Jr., 18, of Mankato, admitting to shooting Darious Dashon Johnson, 31, of Mankato..
“I didn’t mean to take him from his children,” Boone had told police, according to a charging document. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of second-degree intentional but unpremeditated murder.
Police arrested Boone in December. According to court documents, Boone told police he shot a man “execution style” in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2024.
Johnson’s family and friends in an obituary described him as someone who had married the love of his life a few months before the shooting.
“Darious will be remembered for the profound impact he had on the lives of those who loved him, his unwavering dedication to the family he built, his passion for music, his boundless humor, and his laughter that could light up even the darkest of rooms,” the obituary read.
His widow, Kira Johnson, said on Monday that she had reached out to Boone’s mother, and that the two had connected.