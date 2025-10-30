Target employees say messy layoffs are latest signal of culture shift

Target’s corporate culture, once known for flexibility and collaboration, is starting to show cracks, with employees describing a workplace increasingly defined by uncertainty, poor communication and “business decisions.”
Those frustrations reached a breaking point this week after the Minneapolis-based retailer laid off about 1,000 corporate employees — one of the largest reductions in company history.
The rollout, marred by technical glitches during a video call and mass emails that arrived minutes apart, left many questioning the company’s leadership and direction under incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke.
Current and former Target employees, who asked for anonymity for fear of retribution from the company, said that a clear change in culture has them wondering what their next steps should be.
“I’m scared to reach out to my project teams to find out if everyone is accounted for,” said one still employed worker.
Target was long praised for a progressive corporate culture that emphasized work-life balance and collaboration.
But many employees began to notice a shift to a more buttoned-up environment when the retailer first found itself in the political crosshairs over all-gender bathrooms and Pride merchandise — a change accelerated in January by Target’s decision to scale back its diversity goals.
Poor communication also created confusion among consumers and employees alike. Earlier this year, outgoing Chief Executive Brian Cornell issued an all-staff email acknowledging “that silence from us has created uncertainty.”