Don’t fall into the trap of retail sales this holiday shopping season

Call or email stores to seek competitive bids. A bad-for-consumers policy that manufacturers enforce for many big-ticket items (appliances, electronics, etc.) is the use of “minimum-advertised prices,” or MAP. Designed to boost profits and squelch competition for large retailers that have a lot of clout with manufacturers, these policies require retailers to advertise product prices at or above preset minimums. Because of MAP, you won’t see the best prices on most major brands of appliances from online searches or sales circulars. But MAP policies don’t apply to prices quoted to customers in person, on the phone, via email or via a loyalty club. Stores, particularly independent ones, often quote appliance prices below MAP if they know that’s what it takes to close a deal.