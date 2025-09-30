Cannabis business owners fume as medical dispensaries jump first into recreational market

Minnesota cannabis entrepreneurs say they are confused and angry after the two companies that serve patients in the state’s medical marijuana program were allowed to immediately start selling recreational pot earlier this month.
Many cannabis businesses licensed by the state are still unable to buy recreational marijuana to sell. But medical cannabis providers Green Goods and Rise, which between them operate 16 dispensaries, have established supply lines that have handed them an early corner on the Twin Cities recreation market. That’s thanks to little-publicized agreements with the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).
Mark Eide, owner of In-Dispensary in downtown Minneapolis, said he is struggling to keep his doors open with no product to sell more than six weeks after receiving a microbusiness license. Eide said he would have made different choices if he had understood that he would immediately have to compete with a Green Goods store just blocks away.
“I can’t believe this is happening,” Eide said. “I feel like the state of Minnesota and those in charge of the cannabis program lied to us.”
More than two years after Minnesota legalized marijuana for recreational use, the state’s journey toward a retail market has been anything but smooth. After lawsuits delayed the licensing process late last year, state officials have faced mounting pressure to launch retail sales as soon as possible. But entrepreneurs and advocates say it has been challenging to get clear information from the OCM.
“This issue is less about what benefits are being conferred to the medical cannabis companies than what disadvantage is being conferred to the social equity and regular applicants,” said Leili Fatehi, a lobbyist and hemp business owner who led the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. “Both the tribes and the medical companies were extended the opportunity to negotiate with OCM much clearer and easier pathways to getting up and running.”
The social equity provisions included in the 2023 law that legalized recreational marijuana were intended to help veterans, residents of high-poverty areas and those with marijuana offenses on their records enter the cannabis industry.
Eide and other retailers like him are still waiting for the first state-licensed cannabis cultivators to harvest and process their crops.