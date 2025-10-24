THC seltzers and gummies becoming the new nightcap for growing number of women

Monica Wiant used to unwind in the evening with a glass of wine. Now, the 47-year-old Chanhassen woman cracks open a THC seltzer or pops an edible instead.
Young women surpassed men in cannabis use in 2023, and a growing number of women from their 30s to their 50s are now finding a new nightcap in THC products, especially seltzers.
Seeing that opportunity, Minneapolis cannabis brands such as THC drink makers Gigli and Blncd and microdose edible company Mary & Jane are focusing on women with their marketing, packaging and social media campaigns.
“If you like to sit down and unwind with a glass of wine at the end of the day, you can switch out for a seltzer and get a similar effect without the hangover,” Wiant said. “And for me, it just feels better.”
More women choose cannabis over cocktails
Kam Talebi, founder of Kaskaid Hospitality, saw wine and beer sales in his restaurants slip. Kaskaid runs Crave, Union Rooftop and Brit’s Pub, among other places.
Since 2021, Talebi has added to his stable a CBD shop at the Mall of America.
After seeing sales of THC drinks take off there, he and partner Jared Day launched beverage company Gigli.