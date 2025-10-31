Minnesota hemp retailers challenge new ban on mail-order THC edible sales

Nine hemp businesses are pushing back on new state rules prohibiting direct-to-consumer shipments of low-potency THC edibles.
The businesses filed a petition Friday with the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings, asserting the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) did not follow proper procedure making the new rule and abruptly reversed years of accepted practice when it issued the new guidance earlier this month.
The petition asks an administrative law judge to block the agency from enforcing the ban and to declare that any such prohibition first must go through formal rulemaking.
If the challenge succeeds, it could set an early precedent for how far Minnesota’s new cannabis regulators can go in shaping the state’s emerging market.
An OCM spokesman confirmed the petition had been filed but said the agency still is reviewing it and declined further comment Friday.
Retailers, including Crested River Cannabis Co., Blncd Naturals, Turning Leaf and St. Paul Cannabis Co., for more than three years have sold and shipped low-potency hemp products across Minnesota.
The companies argue that OCM should have issued public notice or formally approved the new restriction under the Minnesota Administrative Procedure Act.