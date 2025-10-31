Business

Minnesota hemp retailers challenge new ban on mail-order THC edible sales

Businesses say the Office of Cannabis Management did not give notice or follow procedure before restricting direct-to-consumer shipments of low-potency hemp edibles.

By Emmy Martin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2025 at 9:13PM
Blncd Naturals is one of nine businesses challenging a new Minnesota restriction on mail orders of low-potency THC edibles. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Nine hemp businesses are pushing back on new state rules prohibiting direct-to-consumer shipments of low-potency THC edibles.

The businesses filed a petition Friday with the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings, asserting the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) did not follow proper procedure making the new rule and abruptly reversed years of accepted practice when it issued the new guidance earlier this month.

The petition asks an administrative law judge to block the agency from enforcing the ban and to declare that any such prohibition first must go through formal rulemaking.

If the challenge succeeds, it could set an early precedent for how far Minnesota’s new cannabis regulators can go in shaping the state’s emerging market.

An OCM spokesman confirmed the petition had been filed but said the agency still is reviewing it and declined further comment Friday.

Retailers, including Crested River Cannabis Co., Blncd Naturals, Turning Leaf and St. Paul Cannabis Co., for more than three years have sold and shipped low-potency hemp products across Minnesota.

The companies argue that OCM should have issued public notice or formally approved the new restriction under the Minnesota Administrative Procedure Act.

The new restriction on direct-to-consumer sales was included in an accompanying FAQ to OCM’s Oct. 10 guidance memo, citing state law requiring employees to verify customers’ ages and ensure they are not visibly intoxicated before a sale.

Attorneys for the hemp retailers argue that a shipping restriction is not noted in any Minnesota law. They contend the change will shutter direct-to-consumer sales, cut off access for rural and homebound customers and give out-of-state sellers a competitive advantage.

St. Paul Cannabis Co. owner David Mendolia said the change could wipe out about 20% of his revenue and put his shop at a disadvantage against larger competitors, according to an affidavit filed with the petition.

He said a state cannabis inspector told him in September that enforcement was imminent, a warning that’s already prompted him to consider relocating his business to survive.

“Why would we stay here and pay a license fee just to not be able to serve our own customer base?” he said.

Leili Fatehi, a petitioner and CEO of Crested River Cannabis Co., said the state’s new shipping ban would be “economically devastating” for Minnesota hemp businesses that rely on online and phone sales.

She said not only did the OCM fail to follow procedural rules but also said the rollout continued a broader pattern of poor communication from the agency.

“The ability to sell directly to consumers is a considerable portion of the majority of hemp businesses’ sales,” Fatehi said.

Steven Forrest, an attorney with Hellmuth & Johnson who represents the petitioners, said the prohibition, besides the retailers, would harm vulnerable consumers such as those with mobility issues who cannot easily access a physical shop.

about the writer

Emmy Martin

Business Intern

Emmy Martin is a business intern at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

