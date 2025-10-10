Minnesota offers clarity on new THC beverage rules, minimizing industry disruption

Anxiously awaited guidelines surrounding THC beverages and edibles sold in Minnesota should give manufacturers an on-ramp to stricter regulations that go into effect next year.
The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) issued a memo Friday that says THC beverage and edible makers in good standing with the state can continue selling their products until new licenses are approved or denied by the state.
Manufacturers must apply for the licenses by Oct. 31, but many were worried that with testing part of the process and low lab capacity in the state, their licenses could be delayed, causing issues on Jan. 1.
A group of hemp industry owners and managers met with OCM officials a week a week ago to outline their concerns upcoming changes to the law could upend their companies.
OCM Director Eric Taubel said Friday the office spent the past week focusing on how to alleviate and address industry concerns.
“It’s a little unfortunate we didn’t get wind of them during [the last legislative] session, when we had the opportunity to kind of address and fix some of these things in statute,” Taubel said.
The new memo builds on guidance first issued in July, clarifying how hemp businesses can stay in compliance during the transition to permanent regulations.
Glenn McElfresh, co-founder of the Plift hemp-infused beverage brand, received the memo on Friday afternoon. As one of the people who attended last week’s meeting, his first response after reading it quickly was excitement.