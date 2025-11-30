5 things THC drinkers in Minnesota should know about federal ban

THC drinks in Minnesota could go out the same way they came in: fast and unexpectedly.
Legalized by a state bill in 2022 — which famously caught some unaware Minnesota legislators off guard on what they voted for — the marijuana-adjacent beverages are due to be prohibited in a similarly surprising way across the country next fall.
A federal ban on both hemp-derived beverages and edibles was tacked onto the bill U.S. Congress passed last month to stop the government shutdown. The move effectively bans hemp products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container. In contrast, Minnesota allows edibles containing up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and beverages containing up to 10 milligrams.
It all has Minnesota breweries feeling like they’re being kicked when they’re down.
Facing slumping sales from declining alcohol consumption in recent years, beer makers, cideries and other beverage makers around the state have come to heavily rely on THC drinks for revenue. Some breweries, including big Minneapolis craft-beer mainstays Surly and Fulton, counted THC sales as nearly equal to beer sales in recent years.
“It was a godsend to Minnesota breweries at a vital time,” said Fulton CEO Ryan Petz, “and it really was the consumers who led the way and asked for it.”
A big boost to the beverages’ popularity locally came from their proliferation in retail shops, with most liquor stores and even Target and Cub Foods in Minnesota agreeing to stock the relatively low-dosage THC drinks.
Dan Justesen, founder of Utepils Brewing and its THC drink brand Bandwagon, said, “I think a lot of people picking up THC cans at a liquor store or grocery store still aren’t comfortable going into a dispensary. Which is what they’re going to have to do if this doesn’t change.”