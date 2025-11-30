5 things THC drinkers in Minnesota should know about federal ban

Retailers are going to keep selling them, too.

Minnesota liquor store owners were also part of the news conference at the capitol, and they seemed as committed to THC products as the makers were. Melissa Surdyk, co-owner of Surdyk’s Liquor & Cheese Shop in Minneapolis, echoed brewers’ contention that shop owners are listening to consumers on this front.

“Customers tell us they enjoy these products because they help them focus, feel motivated or help them unwind,” Surdyk said, “and because they fit naturally in their daily routines.”

If it does come down to stockpiling, the cans have a decent shelf life.

Some Minnesota breweries were so, um, green on the THC beverage front at first, they mistakenly used certain types of aluminum cans in which the potency essentially bled out too fast. Those problems were quickly resolved, though, and now most makers of THC drinks say the beverages are good for well over six months and oftentimes up to a year.

A more apt shelf-life comparison than beer is soda, since sugar is a common ingredient in hemp drinks that can go bad. More sugar equals less shelf life. Also, THC drinks with real fruit in them might go stale a bit sooner.

Cans of THC infused beverages from various Minnesota breweries first hit store shelves in late 2022. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Your voice could actually count here.

The state’s THC product makers seem to agree that U.S. Congress members who voted for the ban simply were unaware of how popular THC products had become — and also how much they have benefited farmers and added hundreds of rural and urban jobs. Look for a serious lobbying and educational effort next year to try to overturn the ban.