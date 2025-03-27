Wolves

Timberwolves are reminded ‘film doesn’t lie’ as they look to reverse their recent slide

Heading into the final, crucial nine games of the season, coach Chris Finch showed clips of breakdowns on defense.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 10:39PM
The Wolves' Julius Randle (30) and Anthony Edwards take on New Orleans' Zion Williamson in one of the recent losses that revealed inconsistent effort on defense. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Timberwolves had three days off this week between their loss Monday to the Pacers and Friday’s home game against the Suns.

This meant the Wolves, in a rare occurrence during the NBA schedule, got in multiple practices while getting to sleep in their own beds most of the week.

“Any time you get three days in an NBA season, it’s damn near unheard of,” guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. “You want to cash those in the best way you can.”

The mini break also serves as a reset for the Wolves before they enter the sprint of their final nine games, with ground to make up on the Clippers and Warriors in their quest to avoid the play-in tournament. In only one instance will they get more than one off day between games. On Wednesday, the Wolves had a high-intensity practice that included live ball scrimmaging with an emphasis on defense. In film sessions, coach Chris Finch showed the team where effort was lacking recently on that end of the floor. It served as a wake-up call after the Wolves allowed at least 119 points in each of three losses.

NBA standings

“The film doesn’t lie,” point guard Mike Conley said. “When you look at the film and you look at every single guy making mental mistakes, and not just mentally, but the effort that we’re putting forth in one game compared to another game, you can’t have that drastic change like that.”

It wasn’t that long ago that the Wolves were playing with high effort and high execution on both ends of the floor. But their eight-game win streak preceded a downturn in which they Wolves lost three of four, including winnable home games against a shorthanded Indiana squad and a depleted New Orleans team. Since last season, the Wolves have prided themselves on being a defense-oriented team. That side of the ball matters just a little more to them — or it should. It hasn’t of late. Julius Randle said intensity and focus can be contagious. It’s great when it’s there, but when it’s off, it can affect the rest of the team.

“It’s on us as a group. I think there’s just a trickle-down effect,” Randle said. “If you see one guy that don’t care to contest or be the low man, or be in a gap to help, the little things, like maybe no things that the average person might see … that’s really what it’s all about. When we were winning and playing at the high level, which is not really long ago, to be honest, it was because we were playing for each other on both ends of the floor.”

The good news for the Wolves is that on Friday, they are playing one of the teams that has been a cure for their ills this season — the Suns. Dating back to last season’s playoffs, the Wolves have won seven straight against Phoenix, and a victory over the Suns was the first in that eight-game streak. Before the game, Finch had a meeting to remind his players that sacrifice might be necessary for the rest of the season, that players might have to give up minutes or shots for the greater good on certain nights. That might affect their boxscore numbers, but the team might win more as a result. How have they been heeding that message of late?

“I think really good. If you look at our overall record since that, it would follow that,” Alexander-Walker said. “You definitely don’t want too much slippage from those discussions. It’s about: How can we finish this out where we want it to be, where we need it to be, and go from there? I think one thing Finch has done a good job, I can say, is he’s been addressing the issues that need to be addressed within the team in order for us to come back ready and prepared to make the adjustments the next few games.”

Added Naz Reid: “That selflessness has to be key in these types of moments because at some point, you’re going to have to give up something to be in a position for us to win.”

