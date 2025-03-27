The good news for the Wolves is that on Friday, they are playing one of the teams that has been a cure for their ills this season — the Suns. Dating back to last season’s playoffs, the Wolves have won seven straight against Phoenix, and a victory over the Suns was the first in that eight-game streak. Before the game, Finch had a meeting to remind his players that sacrifice might be necessary for the rest of the season, that players might have to give up minutes or shots for the greater good on certain nights. That might affect their boxscore numbers, but the team might win more as a result. How have they been heeding that message of late?