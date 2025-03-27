A considerable amount of time and energy has been spent this year pondering what Anthony Edwards is and what he isn’t.
It’s been a year of transition for the Timberwolves and their still-young fifth-year star after a stunning trade of Karl-Anthony Towns right before the start of training camp.
The move left Edwards as the Wolves’ clear No. 1 option and only foundational star player while also providing additional depth in the present (Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo) and the future (a 2025 first-round draft pick via Detroit).
Edwards is having a good season, averaging career-highs in many categories including points per game (27.3) and three-point accuracy (39.5%). He is undoubtedly the Wolves’ most important player.
Perhaps a more interesting and pertinent question, though, is this one: Who is the Wolves’ second-most important player?
The fact that there are a lot of options but not necessarily a clear answer reveals both the weakness and strength of the Wolves, particularly as they try to make a push to get into and advance in the postseason — something Chris Hine and I talked about on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
The candidates for second-most important Wolves player?
Rudy Gobert: He was last year’s Defensive Player of the Year and gives the Wolves an undeniable presence. But they are also 6-4 without him this season, including two wins over Oklahoma City, and against bad matchups he might not be on the court at all.