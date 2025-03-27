The Latest

RandBall: Who is the Timberwolves second-most important player?

There isn’t a clear answer to that question, which is part of Minnesota’s strength and weakness this year.

Columnist Icon

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 6:59PM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates a shot earlier this month. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A considerable amount of time and energy has been spent this year pondering what Anthony Edwards is and what he isn’t.

It’s been a year of transition for the Timberwolves and their still-young fifth-year star after a stunning trade of Karl-Anthony Towns right before the start of training camp.

The move left Edwards as the Wolves’ clear No. 1 option and only foundational star player while also providing additional depth in the present (Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo) and the future (a 2025 first-round draft pick via Detroit).

Edwards is having a good season, averaging career-highs in many categories including points per game (27.3) and three-point accuracy (39.5%). He is undoubtedly the Wolves’ most important player.

Perhaps a more interesting and pertinent question, though, is this one: Who is the Wolves’ second-most important player?

The fact that there are a lot of options but not necessarily a clear answer reveals both the weakness and strength of the Wolves, particularly as they try to make a push to get into and advance in the postseason — something Chris Hine and I talked about on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

The candidates for second-most important Wolves player?

Rudy Gobert: He was last year’s Defensive Player of the Year and gives the Wolves an undeniable presence. But they are also 6-4 without him this season, including two wins over Oklahoma City, and against bad matchups he might not be on the court at all.

Julius Randle: The Wolves went 5-8 without him in February, and after a clunky start he has been a better fit as the replacement for Towns at power forward. But Randle isn’t always efficient, turns the ball over in bunches and is tied for fifth on the team with DiVincenzo in terms of value over replacement players.

Jaden McDaniels: He asserted himself offensively this season in a way that he never has before, and he remains the team’s best perimeter defender. But McDaniels still isn’t wholly reliable as an offensive player and his three-point shooting remains suspect.

Mike Conley: This is less about Conley’s prowess and more about the drop-off between his good games and bad games (the latter of which have been more frequent this season though less so lately). As he goes, often so go the Wolves.

Related Coverage

Wolves

Wolves overwhelmed by Pacers again, lose 119-103

Twins

It's a new era for watching the Twins on TV in 2025. Here's how to catch every game.

Sports

Podcast: Twins preview, TV and sale update; Will the Gophers play St. Thomas?

Naz Reid: He’s largely a reserve unless there are injuries to Gobert or Randle. But he is probably the Wolves’ second-best offensive player.

DiVencenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Probably not realistic contenders as second-most important players overall, but but are valuable and can be the second-most important players on given nights.

When healthy, those players plus Jaylen Clark, T.J. Shannon and others give the Wolves remarkable depth.

In the playoffs, the rotation will probably be eight-deep (at most). As Hine noted on Thursday’s podcast, the Wolves’ depth gives them the versatility to “shape-shift” into different versions of themselves to better match up with or exploit an opponent.

That’s good, especially in a long series against the same opponent.

But the lack of a clear No. 2 also is suggestive of a large burden on Edwards, which perhaps shows up most glaringly in the Wolves’ poor performance in clutch situations.

That’s bad, especially in a long series against a very good opponent.

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from The Latest

See More

Politics

US Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits Colombia to discuss immigration and crime

card image

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed in Colombia on Thursday as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss immigration, crime and deportation.

Politics

Health and Human Services will lay off 10,000 workers and close agencies in a major restructuring

card image

Nation

So long, Park City. Sundance Film Festival to relocate to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027

card image