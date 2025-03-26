Podcast: Twins preview, TV and sale update; Will the Gophers play St. Thomas?

Host Michael Rand starts with Niko Medved’s opening news conference. He came off as a genuine person and certainly didn’t shy away from how much money it takes to win in college basketball these days. But the big question came late: Will you play St. Thomas? He seems open to it, which is a good thing. Plus, former Gophers coach Richard Pitino reportedly is on the move, too.
10:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale joins to talk about the season, which starts Thursday in St. Louis. Plus an update on the sale of the team and TV plans.
35:00: A loss for the Wild has made their playoff position a bit precarious.
