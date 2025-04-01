Wolves

Timberwolves’ Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo suspended for tonight’s game in Denver

The two brawled with Pistons players in Sunday’s victory at Target Center.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 5:40PM
Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo of the Timberwolves left the court Sunday after their ejection at Target Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DENVER – The NBA suspended Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo each for one game following an altercation between the Timberwolves players and multiple members of the Pistons in Sunday’s win over Detroit.

The two will miss Tuesday’s game at Denver (9 p.m., TNT) as the Wolves begin a five-game road trip.

For the Pistons, Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games while Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser were each suspended one game.

The dust-up began in the second quarter when Holland fouled Reid with 8 minutes, 36 seconds remaining, and Reid pointed at and confronted Holland following the play. DiVincenzo then shoved Holland, which the NBA said escalated the incident, which then spilled into the stands nearby when the players became entangled.

DiVincenzo and Reid both fell as Sasser and Stewart entered the fray as players, staff and security then tried to break it up.

View post on X

“Two guys went at it and spilled over into the crowd, which was super dangerous,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said after the game. “Obviously it just kept escalating and escalating, mostly from their side, to be honest with you. I thought leading up to that, that the game was way too physical.

It was a little lopsided in its physicality, and I thought that it was bound to happen. It just felt like it was coming. You’ve just been in enough basketball games to kind of feel this coming.”

The incident also involved ejections for Wolves assistant Pablo Prigioni and Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, though neither received further discipline upon league review.

Joe Dumars, the executive vice president/head of basketball operations for the league, said Stewart’s suspension was based on “his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

The Wolves were down 39-29 at the time of the incident, and they fell behind a by as many as 14 before rallying to win 123-104. But now the Wolves will be shorthanded for a big game against the Nuggets as they contend with Golden State, Memphis and the Clippers for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Also out for the Wolves is Terrence Shannon Jr. because of a groin strain.

