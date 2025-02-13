“He’s got a really good arm. You get a guy like that healthy and on a roll, you don’t have to squint too hard to see him getting a ton of swing-and-misses at the big-league level,” said Baldelli, whose own playing career was frequently paused by lingering injuries. “I know the feeling. You have to prove to yourself that you’ve regained all your skills, regain all that muscle memory, before you can truly become whole again and become yourself again. He’s a guy we have very, very high hopes for.”