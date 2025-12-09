AI changing the game on intellectual property, making it more important than ever

In the age of artificial intelligence, what constitutes intellectual property is shifting, down to owning your own likeness or style of writing, song or even athletics.
The law has not yet caught up to the burgeoning technology, said Heather Kliebenstein, managing director of the 125-year-old Minneapolis-based law firm Merchant & Gould.
But the mechanisms to protect that property is still fundamentally the same in copyrights, trademarks and patents, she said.
Merchant & Gould had concentrated mainly on the Twin Cities for the first 100 years but since 2000 it has expanded geographically while remaining focused on intellectual property. It now has around 100 lawyers in offices in Atlanta, Denver, Knoxville, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. most of them now outside of Minneapolis.
“There’s lots of law firms that can do intellectual property, but we’re one of the only ones nationwide that can do it deeply,” Kliebenstein said. “Whatever your IP problem is — we’ve seen it 100 times before.”
The firm has a number of the Twin Cities’ largest companies as clients, including Bloomington-based Donaldson Co. Inc. which Merchant & Gould represented in a 1989 patent appeal for one of Donaldson’s key industrial air filtration devices.
Kliebenstein, in this interview edited for length and clarity, covers topics from the innovation in Minnesota to emerging trends in intellectual property and the roll artificial intelligence is playing.
Q: How is artificial intelligence shaping intellectual property law today?